Assam’s Astha Choudhury Clinches Gold at Swimming Competition in Dubai

Assam-born swimmer Astha Choudhury bagged a gold medal in the 100m butterfly women’s event on Saturday at the 2nd Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet 2023 held in Dubai.
Astha managed to clinch the gold medal with a better performance than before. She won with a record timing of 1.01.98 mts.
The 2nd Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet 2023 is a two-day competition being held on May 20 and 21 at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.
It may be noted that in the month of December last year, Astha Choudhury emerged victorious in a 100m butterfly women’s event at the National Open Championship being held at Hyderabad in Telangana.
Astha managed to clinch the gold medal with a record timing of 1.03.83 mts.
She was followed by Apeksha Fernandes with 1.05.78 mts and Jahnabi Kashyap (also from Assam) with 1.06.61 mts.
The championship was organized by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) from December 20 till December 24.
Before this, in October, Astha broke the 12-year senior national record previously held at 1.03.24 and the junior national record at 1.04.66 with her personal best of 1.02.71 at the 47th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championship held in Bangalore.