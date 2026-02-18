Auqib Nabi: Meet the ₹8.4 Cr 'Dale Steyn' Who Powered J&K to Ranji Final

Jammu & Kashmir cricket created history on Wednesday, storming into their first-ever Ranji Trophy Final after a commanding 4-wicket victory over Bengal. But while the team celebrated, all eyes were on one man: Auqib Nabi, the pacer who single-handedly dismantled the opposition.

Advertisment

The Match-Winner

Nabi’s performance in the semi-final was nothing short of a masterclass. He broke the back of Bengal’s batting lineup with a 5-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with 4 wickets in the second.

When J&K stumbled with the bat, Nabi chipped in with a vital 42 runs, proving his worth as a genuine all-rounder.

Who is Auqib Nabi?

For cricket insiders, Nabi’s explosion on the big stage is no surprise. The pacer has been the talk of the domestic circuit, culminating in a life-changing ₹8.4 Crore bid from Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 auction last December.

The 'Steyn Gun' Connection

Nabi models his bowling action entirely on South African legend Dale Steyn.

"Growing up, he was my idol. I loved his action and his wicket celebrations. I used to watch Dale Steyn’s bowling a lot. Everything about his bowling was poetry," Nabi told reporters. Fans have often pointed out the uncanny resemblance in his run-up and delivery stride, earning him the nickname "The Steyn of the Valley."

From Tennis Ball to Red Ball

Nabi’s journey wasn’t a straight line. He began playing tennis-ball cricket for fun and was initially rejected by state selectors.

"I went for the JKCA trials but wasn’t selected for 2–3 years," he revealed. It was only during the Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) in 2016 that he found his footing, eventually making his First-Class debut in 2020. Since then, he has played 40 First-Class matches, cementing his spot as the team's strike bowler."

The Irfan Pathan Effect

Nabi credits much of his tactical growth to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who mentored the J&K side.

He was the first one who told me to work on my wrist and not change anything," Nabi said. Under Pathan's guidance, Nabi refined his swing and control, transforming from a raw talent into a match-winner.

What's Next?

With a historic Ranji Trophy final booked and an IPL season with Delhi Capitals on the horizon, Auqib Nabi has officially arrived as the new face of Jammu & Kashmir cricket.

The Rise of Auqib Nabi

Profile Details Full Name Auqib Nabi Role Right-arm Pacer / Lower Order Bat Ranji Semis Figures 9 Wickets (5/1st Inn + 4/2nd Inn) IPL Franchise Delhi Capitals (2026) Auction Price ₹8.4 Crore Idol Dale Steyn

Quick Read: Auqib Nabi Files

Age: 25

Bowling Style: Right-arm Fast (Dale Steyn Action)

IPL 2026 Salary: ₹8.4 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

Key Stat: 9 Wickets in Semis vs Bengal

Also Read: Riyan Parag: The Rise of a Heartbeat in Royals’ Dressing Room



Stats compiled from BCCI official match reports; quotes via post-match press conference.