Australia at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, Schedule & More Details

Australia is set to make a strong comeback at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming for its third title in the history of the tournament. With Steve Smith leading the squad in the absence of Pat Cummins, the team will kick off its campaign against archrival England in Lahore on February 22.

The Australian side, known for its dominance in ODI cricket, remains the only team to have won back-to-back Champions Trophy titles, securing victories in 2006 and 2009. However, the team faced early exits in the last two editions (2013 and 2017) due to unfavorable weather conditions and underwhelming performances. With a fresh squad and a determined mindset, Australia is prepared to reclaim its past glory.

Australia’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)

Matches Played: 24

24 Matches Won: 12

12 Matches Lost: 8

8 No Result: 4

4 Last Result: Lost to England by 40 runs (Birmingham; 2017)

Lost to England by 40 runs (Birmingham; 2017) Last Five Results: Won - 2, Lost - 3

Australia at Every ICC Champions Trophy Edition

Year Result Most Runs Most Wickets 1998 Quarterfinals Mark Waugh (74) Michael Kasprowicz (3) 2000 Quarterfinals Ricky Ponting (46) Shane Lee (2) 2002 Semifinals Adam Gilchrist (129) Glenn McGrath (8) 2004 Semifinals Damien Martyn (125) Michael Kasprowicz (7) 2006 Winner Damien Martyn (241) Glenn McGrath (10) 2009 Winner Ricky Ponting (288) Peter Siddle (6) 2013 Group Stage Adam Voges (135) Clint McKay (5) 2017 Group Stage Aaron Finch (95) Josh Hazlewood (9)

Most Runs for Australia in ICC Champions Trophy

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 100s/50s Ricky Ponting 18 593 39.53 76.51 111* 1/4 Damien Martyn 12 492 61.50 73.98 78 0/5 Shane Watson 17 453 41.18 82.81 136* 2/2 Adam Gilchrist 13 382 31.83 94.08 92 0/2 Michael Hussey 10 228 38.00 69.51 67 0/2

Most Wickets for Australia in ICC Champions Trophy

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average Strike Rate Best Bowling Brett Lee 16 22 4.79 26.86 33.50 3/38 Glenn McGrath 12 21 4.03 19.61 29.1 5/37 Shane Watson 17 17 4.12 23.29 33.8 3/16 Jason Gillespie 7 12 3.73 17.41 28.0 4/15 Mitchell Johnson 11 12 4.66 33.83 43.5 3/40

Australia Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Role Player Names Captain Steve Smith Main Players Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey Other Players Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short

.Australia Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Match Date Venue Time (IST) Australia vs England February 22 Lahore 2:30 PM Australia vs South Africa February 25 Rawalpindi 2:30 PM Australia vs Afghanistan February 28 Lahore 2:30 PM

Conclusion

Australia enters the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a rich history and a new leadership under Steve Smith. As a two-time winner, the team looks to overcome recent struggles and re-establish its dominance. With star performers like Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head, Australia is poised for an exciting campaign. Fans will be eager to see if the Aussies can break their 16-year title drought and claim a third ICC Champions Trophy crown.

FAQ

1.Has Australia ever won the Champions Trophy?

- Australia have twice lifted the Champions Trophy, in 2006 and 2009, and Steve Smith has been tasked with replicating the feat with regular skipper Cummins missing.

2.Who is the captain of India in the Champions Trophy 2025?

- Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team, while Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh. Both teams will aim for a strong start in this crucial group-stage encounter. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar.

3.Is Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025?

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. It is being hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from 19 February to 9 March 2025 and is being contested by the top eight ranked men's national teams qualified from the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan is the defending champions.

