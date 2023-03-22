Australia beat India by 21 runs; Clinch 3-match ODI series by 2-1

India's world record of consecutive home series wins was brought down by Australia when Steve Smith's men defeated the home side by 21 runs at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

India lost the match by runs to concede the three-match ODI series by 1-2.

Notably, India has remained unbeaten in their 25 consecutive series at home in all formats since their last loss to Australia in the 2019 ODI series.

Earlier, tight bowling spells by Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India bundle out the Aussies for 269 in 49 overs in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series.

For the Australians, Mitchell Marsh scored the highest with 47 runs, while, Alex Carey played a knock of 38 runs. For India, Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets each while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets respectively.

Choosing to bat first, the Steve Smith-led Australian team got off to a flying start as their openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head made the Indian bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions.

However, their dominance did not last long as Hardik Pandya provided India with a big wicket of Head. He returned after scoring 33 runs from 31 deliveries.