Avani Lekhara Biography: Net worth | Family | Stats | Records

Avani Lekhara Net Worth

As of 2024, Avani Lekhara's estimated net worth is around $1 million. This figure reflects her earnings from various sources, including her achievements in competitive shooting, sponsorships, and endorsements. Her historic wins at the Paralympics and growing recognition in the field of para sports have also led to support from various organizations, contributing to her financial standing. With her continued success and increasing prominence, her net worth is expected to grow in the coming years.

Avani Lekhara Luxury Cars

Avani Lekhara, the celebrated Paralympian shooter, has been gifted a custom-made Mahindra XUV700 by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group. This bespoke luxury car was presented to her in recognition of her achievements as a Paralympic gold medalist. The XUV700 has been specifically designed to meet her needs as a specially-abled athlete, featuring unique customizations to enhance accessibility and comfort.

Avani expressed her gratitude for the vehicle, emphasizing its importance in promoting inclusivity in India. She views such customized cars as a significant step toward a more inclusive society and looks forward to seeing more vehicles like this on the road.

Avani Lekhara Controversies

Avani Lekhara has maintained a positive public image throughout her career and has not been involved in any major controversies. From overcoming the challenges of a car accident that left her paraplegic to becoming a celebrated Paralympic gold medalist, her journey has been inspirational.

She has focused on promoting inclusivity in sports and advocating for athletes with disabilities, gaining widespread acclaim for her achievements, including becoming the first Indian woman to win multiple gold medals at the Paralympics.

Despite facing personal challenges, such as a recent surgery for gallbladder stones, she has continued to excel, including winning her second consecutive gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Her story remains a testament to resilience and determination.

Although there are ongoing discussions about the challenges faced by para-athletes in India, such as accessibility and support issues, Avani Lekhara has not been involved in any controversies. Instead, she has used her platform to push for more recognition and support for athletes with disabilities.

Interesting Facts about Avani Lekhara

Here are some interesting facts about Avani Lekhara:

Avani Lekhara is the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals, achieving this feat in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics.

She was inspired to take up shooting after reading the autobiography of Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist.

Avani is currently ranked World No. 1 in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 according to the World Shooting Para Sport Rankings, reflecting her dominance in the sport.

Avani was paralyzed below the waist following a car accident at the age of 11. Despite this life-changing event, she pursued sports as a form of rehabilitation.

Alongside her sporting career, Avani is also committed to her education and is enrolled in a five-year law degree program at the University of Rajasthan.

Avani loves dogs and has a pet dog.

She enjoys traveling and has visited several countries, including South Korea and France.

Avani is assisted by the GoSports Foundation, a Bangalore-based sports association that supports her training and development.

