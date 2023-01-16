Babar Azam's Alleged Personal Videos Cause Massive Stir

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, who is having a good time with the bat, landed in a controversy after his alleged personal videos and photos started doing the rounds on social media.

A parody account posted Babar’s alleged video of sexting with a girl along with a photo on Twitter, the authenticity of which is yet to be confirmed. The posts went viral in no time and have drawn him into a controversy.

Netizens were left shocked by the viral video of Babar with some fans claiming that it was a controversy against the Pakistan skipper to tarnish his image. Some went as far as claiming that the video was morphed, urging people not to spread it.

A user on social media wrote, “There is no movement of his lips that clearly shows that video has been edited by someone but we know he is humble and will not do these kinds of shameful acts.”

“What is the fuss about Babar Azam’s leaked pic? Also, people should refrain from spreading it, if they have any decency left inside them,” said another.

Meanwhile, another user commented on the post writing, “How you can say that? Do you have any proof?”

“This is bad. Don’t interfere in anyone’s personal life, who knows if that video is fake,” added another as fans came to his rescue. The video is causing a lot of stir online and will be adding to the pressure on the Pakistan star batter.