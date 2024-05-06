Bad Weather Forces KKR Flight To Divert To Guwahati

The chartered flight that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to return from Lucknow on Monday was diverted to Guwahati amid inclement weather conditions over the city, the team announced.
Taking to Instagram Live, the team informed of the delay. Later on, their flight received the necessary clearances to fly back to Kolkata.
KKR played Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Ekana Sports City where they defeated the home side by 98 runs. They will face Mumbai Indians next at the Eden Gardens on May 11.
KKR sit on top of the IPL points table having accumulated 16 points in their 11 games this season.