Bangladesh at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, Key Players, Squad, and Schedule

Bangladesh is set to kick off its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with much awaited match against India in Dubai. The team will be looking to build on its best-ever performance in the tournament, which came in 2017 when it reached the semifinals before losing to India.

As Bangladesh prepares for another shot at ICC silverware, let's take a look into its history, overall record, top performers, and upcoming schedule.

Bangladesh’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)

Matches Played: 12

Matches Won: 2

Matches Lost: 9

No Result: 1

Last Result: Lost to India by nine wickets (2017 Semifinal)

Last Five Results: Won - 2 | Lost - 2 | No Result - 1

Bangladesh’s Performance in Each ICC Champions Trophy Edition

Year Result Most Runs Most Wickets 1998 Did not qualify - - 2000 Pre-Quarterfinal Javed Omar (63) Hasibul Hossain (1) 2002 Group Stage Alok Kapali (47) Mohammad Ashraful (3) 2004 Group Stage Nafees Iqbal (42) Tapash Baisya (3) 2006 Group Stage Shahriar Nafees (166) Abdur Razzak (4) 2009 Did not qualify - - 2013 Did not qualify - - 2017 Semifinal Tamim Iqbal (293) Mosaddek Hossain (3)

Most Runs for Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy History

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 100s/50s Tamim Iqbal 4 293 73.25 86.17 128 1/2 Shakib Al Hasan 7 271 45.16 76.12 114 1/1 Shahriar Nafees 3 166 83.00 66.13 123* 1/0 Mushfiqur Rahim 4 163 40.75 77.25 79 0/2 Mahmudullah 4 137 68.50 68.50 102* 1/0

Most Wickets for Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy History

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average Strike Rate Best Bowling Figures Mohammad Rafique 8 6 4.40 48.50 66.0 2/26 Abdur Razzak 3 4 3.45 22.75 22.75 2/12 Mashrafe Mortaza 7 4 4.50 65.25 87.0 1/16 Mohammad Ashraful 5 3 5.20 8.66 10.0 3/26 Mosaddek Hossain 3 3 5.91 24.33 24.6 3/13

Bangladesh’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Batsmen & All-rounders : Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowlers: Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Bangladesh’s Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 20 February Bangladesh vs India Dubai 2:30 PM 24 February Bangladesh vs New Zealand Rawalpindi 2:30 PM 27 February Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rawalpindi 2:30 PM

Bangladesh’s Journey Ahead

Bangladesh enters the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a balanced squad, comprising experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah alongside young talents such as Tanzid Hasan and Rishad Hossain. With its best-ever finish being a semifinal berth in 2017, the team will be aiming to go one step further and challenge for the title.

As they face off against cricketing giants India, New Zealand, and Pakistan in the group stage, Bangladesh’s performance in these crucial encounters will determine its chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

FAQ

1. Where is the next ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Pakistan choose to bowl against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Karachi's National Stadium. Pakistan is hosting its first major ICC tournament in 29 years amid heightened security. Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are the defending champions, having won the title in 2017.

2. Is Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy 2025?

Sri Lanka are not among the eight sides that will feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Champions Trophy is all set to return in 2025 after a seven-and-a-half-year hiatus. The tournament will be played between February 19 and March 9 across four venues in Pakistan and the UAE, and will feature eight teams.

3. Which country is hosting the ICC World Cup 2030?

The 2028 edition will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and the 2030 tournament by England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland following.

