Bangladesh Tour of India 2024: Schedule, venue, broadcast channel, and more

In an electrifying lineup set to ignite cricketing fervor, India gears up to host a thrilling home season in 2024-25, welcoming powerhouse teams from Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England to its cricketing arenas. The stage is set for a riveting clash of titans across formats, with five Tests, three ODIs, and eight T20Is on the roster.

The cricketing extravaganza commences on September 19 with a gripping showdown as India squares off against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. The iconic city of Chennai will witness the battle unfold in the first Test, followed by a thrilling encounter in Kanpur starting September 27. This marks Bangladesh's third Test tour to India, having previously engaged in a memorable one-off Test in 2017 and a riveting two-match series in 2019.

Post the Test series, the excitement intensifies as Bangladesh transitions to the T20 arena, clashing with India in three pulsating encounters set to captivate cricket enthusiasts. The picturesque venues of Dharamsala, Delhi, and Hyderabad will play host to the high-octane clashes, promising an exhilarating spectacle for fans worldwide.

