Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2024: Squad, Schedule, and Streaming Channel

The Bangladesh cricket team is gearing up to face the West Indies in an action-packed tour beginning in November 2024. Both teams have shown significant potential in recent series, and this tour promises to deliver thrilling moments for cricket enthusiasts. With a series of Test, ODI, and T20I matches, this is a critical opportunity for Bangladesh and the West Indies to strengthen their strategies for future tournaments.

Where to Watch Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2024/25 Live in Bangladesh

For cricket fans in India, the Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2024/25 series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. FanCode provides access to both live matches and highlights, allowing fans to follow each game on smartphones, tablets, and computers with ease.

Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2024/25 Schedule

Match Date Time (BDT / GMT / Local) Venue Tour Match November 15–18, 2024 7:30 PM BDT / 2:00 PM GMT Coolidge 1st Test November 22–26, 2024 7:30 PM BDT / 2:00 PM GMT North Sound 2nd Test November 30–December 4, 2024 8:30 PM BDT / 3:00 PM GMT Kingston 1st ODI December 8, 2024 7:00 PM BDT / 1:30 PM GMT Basseterre 2nd ODI December 10, 2024 7:00 PM BDT / 1:30 PM GMT Basseterre 3rd ODI December 12, 2024 7:00 PM BDT / 1:30 PM GMT Basseterre 1st T20I December 16, 2024 5:30 AM BDT / 12:00 AM GMT Kingstown 2nd T20I December 18, 2024 5:30 AM BDT / 12:00 AM GMT Kingstown 3rd T20I December 20, 2024 5:30 AM BDT / 12:00 AM GMT Kingstown

Bangladesh Test Squad for West Indies Tour 2024/25

Batters:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain) - Left-hand bat, top-order batter

Litton Das (Wicketkeeper) - Right-hand bat

Mahidul Islam Ankon (Wicketkeeper) - Right-hand bat

Mahmudul Hasan Joy - Right-hand bat, top-order batter

Mominul Haque - Left-hand bat, middle-order batter

Shadman Islam - Left-hand bat, opening batter

Zakir Hasan (Wicketkeeper) - Left-hand bat

All-rounders:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz - Right-hand bat, right-arm offbreak

Bowlers:

Hasan Mahmud - Right-arm fast medium

Hasan Murad - Slow left-arm orthodox

Nahid Rana - Right-arm fast

Shoriful Islam - Left-arm fast medium

Taijul Islam - Slow left-arm orthodox

Taskin Ahmed - Right-arm fast

West Indies Test Squad for Bangladesh Tour

Details on the West Indies squad will be announced closer to the start of the series. The team is expected to include top talents such as Shai Hope, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph, who have been instrumental in recent games. Updates will be provided by the West Indies Cricket Board.

Conclusion

The Bangladesh tour of the West Indies in 2024/25 is set to be a compelling series, with both teams bringing their best talent and strategies to the field. The matches span all formats, ensuring that fans can witness diverse skill sets and strategies. With key players like Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the charge, Bangladesh is poised to make a strong impact.

FAQs

When does the Bangladesh tour of the West Indies 2024/25 start?

The series begins with a tour match on November 15, 2024.

Where can I watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies series in Bangladesh?

The series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

What formats will the series include?

The tour includes two Test matches, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

Who is the captain of the Bangladesh Test squad?

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the Test squad.

What are the venues for the matches?

Matches will be held across various locations, including North Sound, Kingston, and Basseterre.