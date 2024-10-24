Barcelona's Redemption: Catalan Overcome Bayern Munich 4-1 in a Thrilling Clash

But this wasn’t the Barcelona of old. Under new manager Hansi Flick, the team has found a newfound resilience, and it showed. Barça weathered the storm, wrestled back control of possession, and crucially, they didn’t panic. Fermín López, who was brilliant all night, found himself in a tussle with Kim Min Jae near the box. He won that battle and set up Robert Lewandowski for an easy tap-in against his former club. The crowd erupted—Barcelona had regained the lead before halftime.