BCCI Announces Reforms for 2024-25 Domestic Cricket Season

The upcoming 2024-25 domestic cricket season is set to undergo significant changes aimed at optimizing player performance and ensuring a balanced schedule, pending approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council.
The reforms, outlined by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, include extending the gap between matches to allow players adequate recovery time and organizing the prestigious Ranji Trophy in two phases.
According to the proposed schedule, the season will commence with the Duleep Trophy followed by the Irani Cup. Subsequently, the Ranji Trophy will kick off with the first five league games per team, followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over). The Ranji Trophy will then conclude with the remaining two league games and knockout stages.
Additionally, the CK Nayadu Trophy, an under-23 state tournament, will introduce a new point system to ensure balanced performances, with a review planned at the season's end for potential implementation in the Ranji Trophy.
Other notable changes include eliminating the toss in CK Nayadu Trophy games and granting visiting teams the right to choose batting or bowling first. Furthermore, all Women's Interzonal tournaments will feature teams selected by national selectors.
These reforms, recommended by a working group comprising prominent cricketing figures such as Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar, and Abey Kuruvilla, aim to enhance the quality of domestic cricket and provide players with optimal playing conditions. Pending approval by the BCCI Apex Council, these recommendations are poised to shape the upcoming domestic cricket landscape.