BCCI Announces Squad For Upcoming ODI And T20I Series Against West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a series of tweets on Wednesday, announced the 18 member squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. The three-match One-Day International (ODI) and three-match T20I series will be played in India from February 6.

In a welcome boost, Rohit Sharma is back from an injury-induced break and will lead the team in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. This will be the first time that Rohit Sharma, India’s designated white-ball captain, will lead the team in ODIs as full-time captain after missing the South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury.

Notably, India were handed a humiliating 3-0 whitewash by South Africa in the ODI series, while they also lost the Test series 2-1 to the hosts.

Kuldeep Yadav has made a return to the team and will be a part of the ODI squad with Ravichandran Ashwin being dropped following his poor outing in the ODI series against South Africa. Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi also received his maiden call-up to the national team.

While K L Rahul will only be available from the second ODI onwards, the board informed that both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested from the series.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, will be unavailable as he continues his recovery from a knee injury and Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.

Rohit’s return will likely push vice-captain K L Rahul further down the order at number 4 slot, he would be at the top of the order with in-form Shikhar Dhawan in the ODIs.

The three ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad and the three T20Is will be played in Kolkata.

The ODI Squad in full: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

The T20I Squad in full: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

The matches will be broadcast on Star Network’s Star Sports channels and live streamed on the network’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar website and mobile application.