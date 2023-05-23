BCCI Partners With Adidas; New Kits To Debut In WTC Finals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that it is entering into a partnership with global sportswear brand Adidas which will now design and manufacture the jerseys, kits and other merchandise for India’s Men’s, Women’s and U-19 teams.
According to a statement from BCCI, the partnership will run through to March 2028 and Adidas will get the exclusive rights to manufacture the kits across all formats of the game. Adidas will also become the only supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI including its men’s, women’s and youth teams. Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time starting from June 2023 and their new kit will debut during the World Test Championship Finals.
In India, cricket remains the most popular sport apart from continued expansion all over the world with sellout crowds, increased elite competition, and grassroots growth. Cricket in India has also evolved exponentially with a world-class youth system that keeps on producing great athletes along with a leading domestic league and a cricketing identity that is revered globally.
Both parties believe that the partnership will drive cricket forward both on and off the pitch in India with the Adidas bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket. Adidas has a long history of pairing with some of the best teams around the world with footwear and apparel, created to be the best for the athlete, the notification read. The partnership will also inspire the next generation of young cricketers and growing the game for everyone.
Speaking on the development, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket.”
Meanwhile, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said, “We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India.”
Moreover, the General Manager of Adidas India, Neelendra Singh said, “We are beyond excited for this historic moment at adidas, not just in India but also globally. We are proud to see the three stripes on the Indian cricket team. This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth.”
“With its rich history in sport through its long term and innovative agreements with the likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer, and sports teams all over the globe, the new partnership with the BCCI will further enhance the brand’s presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Senior National Cricket Team, adidas will also kit the India "A" Men's and Women’s National Team, India "B" Men's and Women’s National Team, India U-19 Men's and Women’s National Team, their coaches, and staff,” he added.