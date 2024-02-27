BCCI Pondering Salary Hike For Test Players: Reports

In the second inning, England was only able to score 145 runs before losing all their wickets. Zak Crawley made 60 runs in 91 balls with seven fours, and Jonny Bairstow added 30 runs in 42 balls with three fours. India's spinners took all 10 wickets, with Ravichandran Ashwin securing 5 wickets for 51 runs and Kuldeep Yadav claiming 4 wickets for 22 runs, leading the bowling for the home team.