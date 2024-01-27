Bopanna-Ebden Clinch First-Ever Australian Open Men's Doubles Title

In the men's doubles final, Bopanna and Ebden made an impressive start, taking a 1-0 lead with a 40-0 scoreline in the opening game of the first set. However, Bolelli and Vavassori fought back in the second game, initially taking a 15-0 lead before being equalized by Bopanna and Ebden. The game went to deuce, with Bolelli and Vavassori ultimately emerging victorious.