Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 (India vs Australia): Squad, Schedule and More

The Border Gavaskar Trophy is set to ignite cricketing fervor once again, with India taking on Australia in a highly anticipated series. Scheduled for late 2024 and early 2025, this series is not just about points but also about pride and legacy. With both teams bringing their best to the pitch, fans can look forward to an exciting showcase of cricketing talent.

Border Gavaskar Trophy History

The Border Gavaskar Trophy, named after cricket legends Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, has been a symbol of the fierce rivalry between India and Australia since its inception in 1996-97. Over the years, the series has witnessed memorable moments, outstanding performances, and intense competition, making it one of the most coveted trophies in Test cricket.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Series Highlight

In the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, India emerged victorious, showcasing their dominance on home soil. India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the series 2-1, marking a significant achievement in their cricketing history. Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Series for his outstanding all-round performance, contributing crucial runs and taking key wickets throughout the Tests. This series held historic significance as it was crucial for the World Test Championship standings, allowing India to solidify its position in the final stages of the tournament.

Where to Watch Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Live in India

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the action from the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For online streaming, matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, enabling viewers to enjoy the games live on their mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs with a subscription.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Schedule