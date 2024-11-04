Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 (India vs Australia): Squad, Schedule and More

The Border Gavaskar Trophy is set to ignite cricketing fervor once again, with India taking on Australia in a highly anticipated series. Scheduled for late 2024 and early 2025, this series is not just about points but also about pride and legacy. With both teams bringing their best to the pitch, fans can look forward to an exciting showcase of cricketing talent.
The Border Gavaskar Trophy, named after cricket legends Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, has been a symbol of the fierce rivalry between India and Australia since its inception in 1996-97. Over the years, the series has witnessed memorable moments, outstanding performances, and intense competition, making it one of the most coveted trophies in Test cricket.
In the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, India emerged victorious, showcasing their dominance on home soil. India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the series 2-1, marking a significant achievement in their cricketing history. Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Series for his outstanding all-round performance, contributing crucial runs and taking key wickets throughout the Tests. This series held historic significance as it was crucial for the World Test Championship standings, allowing India to solidify its position in the final stages of the tournament.
Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the action from the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For online streaming, matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, enabling viewers to enjoy the games live on their mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs with a subscription.
Batters: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan
All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep
Batters: Steven Smith (Captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk
Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
In the WTC 2023-2025, teams earn 12 points for a win, 4 for a draw, and 6 for a tie. The points percentage system (PCT) is used to determine the leaderboard: PCT = Points won by a team / Points contested * 100.
The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 promises to be an exhilarating series filled with high-stakes cricket as India faces Australia in a battle for supremacy. With strong squads and a rich history backing the competition, fans can expect outstanding performances, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments on the field. This series not only holds significance for the World Test Championship standings but also for the legacy of both teams.
When does the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 start?
The series begins on November 22, 2024.
Where will the Test matches be held?
The matches are scheduled across various stadiums in Australia, including Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.
How can I watch the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 in India?
The series will be broadcast on Star Sports channels and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
What is the current World Test Championship ranking of the two teams?
As of now, Australia is ranked 1st, while India is ranked 2nd in the ICC Test rankings.