Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Streaming Channel

The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, a high-stakes Test cricket series between India and Australia, is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide. This five-match Test series will run from November 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, across iconic Australian venues. India, fresh off a challenging series against New Zealand, looks to regain its dominance, while Australia seeks to solidify its top spot in the ICC World Test Championship rankings.

Latest Updates: Key Highlights

India's Recent Challenges: India enters the series after a surprising whitewash against New Zealand, marking the end of a 12-year unbeaten home series streak. This adds a layer of urgency for India to perform well in Australia.

WTC Stakes: India must secure a 4-0 victory against Australia to keep their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes alive. Australia currently leads the WTC table with a PCT of 62.50, followed by India at 58.33.

Player Focus: Mohammed Shami is making strides in his recovery from a knee injury and could strengthen India's bowling lineup if deemed fit by the selectors.

Australia's Return: The Australian team will don whites for the first time since February 2024, following a successful Test series against New Zealand.

Schedule and Venues for Australia vs India 2024

The matches are set across five world-class Australian venues, offering a mix of conditions that promise an engaging series.

Match Date Venue Start Time (IST) 1st Test Nov 22-26, 2024 Perth Stadium, Perth 7:50 AM 2nd Test (Day/Night) Dec 6-10, 2024 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:30 AM 3rd Test Dec 14-18, 2024 The Gabba, Brisbane 5:50 AM 4th Test Dec 26-30, 2024 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5:00 AM 5th Test Jan 2-7, 2025 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5:00 AM

Live Telecast and Streaming in India

Television Broadcast: All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in high definition.

Online Streaming: Fans can stream matches live on Disney+ Hotstar, with both free and subscription options available.

Squads for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

India Test Squad:

Batters: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami (fitness pending), Abhimanyu Easwaran

Australia Test Squad (1st Test):

Batters: Pat Cummins (Captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Josh Inglis

All-rounders: Mitch Marsh

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

Conclusion

The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 is poised to be a thrilling contest as India battles to keep their WTC aspirations alive and Australia looks to defend their dominance. With world-class players, challenging conditions, and intense rivalries, this series promises cricket at its finest. Fans can stay glued to their screens for an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.

FAQs

When does the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 start?

The series begins on November 22, 2024.

How can I watch the series in India?

Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where will the matches be played?

Matches are scheduled at Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

What time will the matches start?

Start times vary based on the venue, ranging from 5:00 AM to 9:30 AM IST.

Who are the captains for the series?

Rohit Sharma leads India, while Pat Cummins captains Australia.

What is at stake in this series?

The series is crucial for both teams' standings in the ICC World Test Championship.