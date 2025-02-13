Bordoloi Trophy Final Turns Violent in Assam's Majuli, Referee Attacked

The final match of the Bordoloi Trophy at Majuli Garamur Mini Stadium took a violent turn as an agitated crowd attacked the referee, leading to chaos on the field.

According to reports, the match, played between Riverine Club and Karpunpuli Club, saw tensions escalate when a section of Karpunpuli Club supporters allegedly targeted referee Apurba Regon, accusing him of biased officiating. The referee was severely injured in the attack.

As the situation spiraled out of control, police and paramilitary forces intervened, resorting to a baton charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at major football tournaments, with authorities expected to take stringent action against those involved in the violence.

