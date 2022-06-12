Boxer Sabari Jaishankar Enters WBC World Ranking

Indian pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar has become the third Indian to enter the ranking list issued by the Word Boxing Council (WBC).

Sabari had won the Australasia title by defeating Australian champion Michael Pengue in the Welterweight division held in Sydney in May.

In a historic moment for Indian boxing, Sabari won the title with a knockout of the Australian champion in the 8th round of their 10-round bout.

Sabari has been ranked 36th by the WBC in their latest monthly rankings.

The Tamil Nadu boxer is currently the only Indian to make way into the world rankings and overall, only the third Indian after Olympic medallist Vijender Singh (World Boxing Organization rankings) and Neeraj Goyat (WBC) featuring in the list in 2016.