Brazil Vs Croatia: FIFA World Cup Quarter Final 2022 Live Broadcast Timing in India, Date, Venue & more

Brazil Vs Croatia: Head-to-Head

Brazil, as the world's best squad, would appear to have a significant advantage over Croatia on paper. However, given the history of upsets and surprises in this tournament, Croatia should not be written off just yet. With stars like Neymar, Richarlison, and Vinicius Junior up front and veterans like Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in the back, Brazil's lineup is powerful. Croatia will need to be on their toes and play exceptionally well in all areas if they want to beat Brazil, which is currently in its greatest form.