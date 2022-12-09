Sports

Brazil Vs Croatia: FIFA World Cup Quarter Final 2022 Live Broadcast Timing in India, Date, Venue & more

Here’s the information you need regarding today's World Cup match between Brazil and Croatia
Pratidin Bureau

Brazil and Croatia will face off in the first quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 9. Croatia is the only team still undefeated in the tournament after going 2-1 in group stage and then beating Japan in the knockout stage on penalties. While Brazil was stunned by Cameroon in the group stage, they bounced back with a vengeance to overcome South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 and go easily to the quarterfinals. 

Brazil Vs Croatia: Head-to-Head

Brazil, as the world's best squad, would appear to have a significant advantage over Croatia on paper. However, given the history of upsets and surprises in this tournament, Croatia should not be written off just yet. With stars like Neymar, Richarlison, and Vinicius Junior up front and veterans like Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in the back, Brazil's lineup is powerful.  Croatia will need to be on their toes and play exceptionally well in all areas if they want to beat Brazil, which is currently in its greatest form.

Brazil vs Croatia: Predicted Line-up

  1. Croatia predicted lineup (3-4-3)

Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

  1. Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1)

Alisson, Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

Brazil Vs Croatia: Match Prediction 

After Neymar’s return, Brazil has looked more confident than ever. Although the opponent team is strong too, Croatia has never been in luck when playing against Brazil. 

Prediction: Croatia 0-2 Brazil 

Where will the Brazil Vs Croatia match take place?

The match between Brazil and Croatia will take place on December 9 at 8:30 pm IST at Education City Stadium.

Where can I watch Brazil Vs Croatia match in India?

The broadcasting partners for the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal match are Sports18 and Sports18 HD, and fans can easily check out the live updates through these two channels.

Where can I live stream the Brazil Vs Croatia match in India?

Jio Cinema, Vi App, and Tata Play Apps will be streaming these matches, and you can enjoy the Brazil Vs Craotia FIFA World Cup 2022 match on the go. 

