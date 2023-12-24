BREAKING: Sports Ministry Suspends Newly Formed WFI Body
The Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), reports said on Sunday.
This comes after the newly elected president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.
The ministry declared its decision, stating that the WFI organization had demonstrated total disregard for the current rules and regulations.
In an official release, the Sports Ministry said that the announcement for national competitions was hasty and that due process was not followed.
The WFI held its elections on December 21 following multiple delays earlier in the year. Sanjay Singh's panel emerged victorious in the election with a lead of 33 votes over the opposing panel.
Sanjay was a member of the WFI's former executive council. Additionally, he has been fulfilling the role of joint secretary for the national federation since 2019.
The WFI elections, which were initially scheduled for August 12, faced a delay as the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended the stay on the elections until September 25 during a hearing on a petition in August. The elections for the federation, responsible for overseeing wrestling in the country, were originally intended to take place in June of this year.