Champions League: Arsenal Crash Out as PSG March into Final

Arsenal have once again fallen short in the Champions League, allowing PSG to advance to the final. Despite flashes of dominance and moments of individual brilliance, the Gunners ultimately fell short, continuing a frustrating legacy of near-misses on Europe’s biggest stage. With this, the Gunners have reached an unfortunate milestone becoming the club to have played the most matches in the competition without ever lifting the trophy.

Advertisment

The 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium had given Arsenal a glimmer of hope in their quest to finally conquer Europe. Their recent performances in the tournament had been impressive enough to raise expectations. Their attacking intent was clear from the start, forcing PSG onto the back foot. But that optimism was soon tested by the brilliance of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper, already a standout at the Emirates, delivered yet another breathtaking performance—denying Gabriel Martinelli from close range and later acrobatically tipping Martin Ødegaard’s low drive around the post. However, PSG have continued to live up to their potential even after the departure of their star striker, Kylian Mbappé, to Real Madrid. The French side’s acquisition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli to command the left flank, combined with Ousmane Dembélé’s threat on the right, has proven to be a masterstroke—creating a well-balanced and dangerous attacking force.

Despite their strong start, Arsenal were punished for a momentary lapse in concentration. In the 27th minute, Fabian Ruiz pounced on a weak clearance from Thomas Partey and fired a 20-yard strike—helped by a slight deflection—past David Raya, giving PSG a crucial lead on the night.

From there, the match became a battle of wills. Donnarumma added to his highlight reel with a diving save to keep out Bukayo Saka, while Raya responded in kind by saving Vitinha’s penalty after Myles Lewis-Skelly was harshly penalised for handball. But the decisive blow came in the 72nd minute when Achraf Hakimi capitalised on another Arsenal mistake—Partey once again the culprit—to spin and score PSG’s second.

Saka did manage to pull one back minutes later with a sharp finish from a tight angle, but it proved too little too late. His late chance to equalise—skyed over an open goal—only deepened the anguish.

Once viewed with disdain for relying heavily on expensive transfers rather than nurturing homegrown talent, PSG have evolved into one of the tournament favourites, proving critics wrong with consistent and strategic performances.

It must be said, Arsenal have had a strong season overall—finishing second in the Premier League and making a deep run in Europe. But in the end, just like in previous years, the Gunners faltered when it mattered most.