Chennai Super Kings Crowned IPL 2023 Champion, Clinch 5th Title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. With this win, CSK clinched their fifth title in the IPL series.
In the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT scored 214/4 in 20 overs with Sai Sudharsan smacking 96 off 47 deliveries before rain halted play.
As the match resumed, CSK was set with a new target of 171 runs to win in 15 overs. CSK touched the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs.
Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling.
In the 12th over, Shivam Dube smashed two successive sixes on Rashid Khan's deliveries to bring down the deficit to 38 runs in the final three overs.
Ravindra Jadeja who came next to the crease stole victory from the jaws of defeat by hitting 10 runs in the last two balls of the match. He smashed a six on the penultimate ball while hitting a six on the final delivery of the tournament.
Earlier, Sai Sudharsan's scored the highest for Gujarat with a sensational 96 off 47 deliveries while Saha played a fine knock of 54 off 39 balls. For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana bagged two while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.
Notably, the match which was supposed to be played on Sunday, May 28 was moved to the reserve day on Monday.