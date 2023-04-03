Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2023, Team strategies, predictions, important states, pitch condition

Lucknow Super Giants began their Indian Premier League campaign with a bang as Mark Wood claimed a five-wicket haul and Krisnappa Gowtham showcased his impact player status. However, skipper KL Rahul continued to struggle for form. Lucknow may make some changes to their playing XI for their upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings, as the wicket at Chepauk is likely to favor spin. In fact, LSG may have to brace themselves for a tough "spin test" on Monday.
Despite only facing one ball, Gowtham made a significant impact in the previous match by smashing a six and delivering an impressive performance with the ball. Lucknow may consider including him in the starting XI against Chennai.
Lucknow posted a respectable total of 193/6 in their match against Delhi, with Kyle Mayers impressing on his IPL debut and Nicholas Pooran also performing well. However, the rest of the batters struggled to make an impact. Mayers' aggressive performance at the top will be crucial in the upcoming match, which may not favor such an approach. Skipper Rahul, Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis will also be key batters for LSG.
Mark Wood's pace and triple strike against Delhi will make him a threat to CSK's batting unit. LSG's spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and K Gowtham, will also have an important role to play in keeping the opposition's batters in check.
Team CSK’s most comforting factor may be their return to their home ground after four years. They have a successful track record of selecting spinners based on Chepauk's conditions, batting well, and winning an impressive 40 of their 56 home matches. However, Lucknow Super Giants' players may find it challenging to adapt to the unfamiliar ground, and some Super Kings players may face the same issue.
Super Giants' confidence will be boosted by their power hitters' performance, as they smashed 16 sixes (and only five fours) on a challenging pitch in Lucknow, scoring an above-par 193. They now have to adapt to a more turning pitch and prepare quickly after flying from Lucknow to Chennai with only a day's gap.
Quinton de Kock's chances of playing for Super Giants on Monday seem slim as he is scheduled to fly to Chennai after South Africa's final ODI against the Netherlands on Sunday evening. However, Super Giants need not worry too much, given how impressively Kyle Mayers opened with a quickfire 73 off 38 balls in their first game.
On the other hand, Super Kings will have to make do without Sisanda Magala, who is currently with the South Africa squad, and the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana. The latter pair will miss the first three games due to their participation in the ongoing T20Is in New Zealand.
Did Super Giants execute the utilization of their Impact Player perfectly in their debut match? While batting first, they brought in K Gowtham after 19.5 overs following the dismissal of Ayush Badoni for 18 off seven balls. Gowtham made an instant impact by hitting a six on the only delivery he faced. Later, he bowled four overs, conceding just 23 runs despite the heavy dew. They may follow the same strategy on Monday if they bat first, and reverse it if they bowl first. Furthermore, they might consider bringing in an additional spinner instead of Jaydev Unadkat, who leaked 39 runs in three overs against the Capitals and has an unimpressive track record against MS Dhoni and the Super Kings.
Probable bat-first XI: 1 KL Rahul (capt & wk), 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Avesh Khan, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Amit Mishra, 11 Mark Wood
Probable bowl-first XI: 1 KL Rahul (capt & wk), 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 K Gowtham, 8 Avesh Khan, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Amit Mishra, 11 Mark Wood
Super Kings might want to reevaluate their strategy after the previous match. While substituting Ambati Rayudu with Tushar Deshpande after the batting innings was a smart move, it backfired as the bowler conceded a whopping 51 runs in just 3.2 overs. With Magala, Theekshana, and Pathirana not in the picture, their only viable option instead of Deshpande is Simarjeet Singh. However, this means that they cannot include Dwaine Pretorius if they begin with four foreign players. Given MS Dhoni's track record, he may opt not to change the team composition at all.
Possible bat-first XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ben Stokes, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Possible bowl-first XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ben Stokes, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Simarjeet Singh/Tushar Deshpande
KL Rahul, the opening batsman for Super Giants, can be a slow starter, but once he gets going against Deepak Chahar, he strikes at a blistering rate of 160 and has never been dismissed by him.
Devon Conway is set to make his debut at Chepauk, and his record against spin in the IPL is quite promising - he has scored 53 runs off just 23 balls, with an impressive strike rate of 230.43, and has been dismissed only once.
Moeen Ali didn't bowl against the Capitals, but he is likely to be in action in Chennai, especially since the opposition team features left-handed batsmen such as Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Krunal Pandya. Interestingly, in the IPL, Moeen has been quite economical against left-handers, conceding just 6.79 runs per over.
With spinners having accounted for most of the wickets in a recent ODI between India and Australia, it is anticipated that the upcoming match could be similar, with bowlers likely to dominate and not many runs on offer.
The weather is expected to be hot and humid, with a bit of a breeze, and with Dhoni returning to his "second home," the stadium is expected to be packed to capacity.