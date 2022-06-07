Chennaiyin FC Signs Manipuri Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin Football Club (FC) have roped in young Manipuri midfielder Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh on a multi-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Jiteshwor will be joining Marina Machans following an impressive outing for Neroca FC in the I-League last season in which he was adjudged the best emerging player. The footballer has played a total of 40 professional matches in his career.

Singh will look to add youthful energy to Chennaiyin FC's midfield, consisting of last season's skipper Anirudh Thapa, who was retained by the club earlier on a two-year deal.

A defensive midfielder, Jiteshwor has played in three I-League seasons in his career so far since making his professional debut with Orange Brigade in 2020. He also appeared for Kolkata-based Bhawanipore FC on three occasions in the I-League qualifiers during a short loan spell in 2020.