Complete List of Winners: National Sports Awards 2024

India’s sporting excellence was celebrated with the announcement of the 2024 National Sports Awards. These prestigious awards include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award, recognising athletes and coaches for their exceptional contributions. This year’s ceremony is set to take place on January 17, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Khel Ratna Award 2024 Winners

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is India’s highest honour for exceptional sports performance. Instituted in 1991–1992, this prestigious award celebrates athletes for their remarkable achievements and contributions to Indian sports. Recipients receive a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 Winners

Gukesh D (Chess) Achievement: Became the youngest World Chess Champion in December 2024 by defeating Ding Liren. Gukesh’s journey began at age seven, and he achieved the Grandmaster title at 12 years and 7 months.

Highlight: First chess player from India to surpass a FIDE rating of 2750 at such a young age. Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey) Achievement: Led the Indian men's hockey team to a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Known for his drag-flicking skills and tactical leadership.

Highlight: Finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics) Achievement: Won gold in the men’s high jump T64 category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, setting an Asian record.

Highlight: Cleared 2.08 meters to secure his position as a top para-athlete. Manu Bhaker (Shooting) Achievement: Won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 10m air pistol and mixed team events.

Highlight: First Indian woman shooter to win two medals in a single Olympics.

Award Ceremony Details

The 2024 Khel Ratna Award ceremony is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The President of India will confer the awards.

List of all National Sports Awards 2024

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Name Discipline Gukesh D Chess Harmanpreet Singh Hockey Praveen Kumar Para-Athletics Manu Bhaker Shooting

Arjuna Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline 1 Jyothi Yarraji Athletics 2 Annu Rani Athletics 3 Nitu Boxing 4 Saweety Boxing 5 Vantika Agrawal Chess 6 Salima Tete Hockey 7 Abhishek Hockey 8 Sanjay Hockey 9 Jarmanpreet Singh Hockey 10 Sukhjeet Singh Hockey 11 Rakesh Kumar Para-Archery 12 Preeti Pal Para-Athletics 13 Jeevanji Deepthi Para-Athletics 14 Ajeet Singh Para-Athletics 15 Sachin Sarjerao Khilari Para-Athletics 16 Dharambir Para-Athletics 17 Pranav Soorma Para-Athletics 18 H Hokato Sema Para-Athletics 19 Simran Para-Athletics 20 Navdeep Para-Athletics 21 Nitesh Kumar Para-Badminton 22 Thulasimathi Murugesan Para-Badminton 23 Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Para-Badminton 24 Manisha Ramadass Para-Badminton 25 Kapil Parmar Para-Judo 26 Mona Agarwal Para-Shooting 27 Rubina Francis Para-Shooting 28 Swapnil Suresh Kusale Shooting 29 Sarabjot Singh Shooting 30 Abhay Singh Squash 31 Sajan Prakash Swimming 32 Aman Wrestling

Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement)

Name Discipline Sucha Singh Athletics Murlikant Rajaram Petkar Para-Swimming

Dronacharya Award (Regular Category)

Name Discipline Subhash Rana Para-Shooting Deepali Deshpande Shooting Sandeep Sangwan Hockey

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime Category)

Name Discipline S Muralidharan Badminton Armando Agnelo Colaco Football

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

Entity Category Physical Education Foundation of India Sports Development

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

University Rank Chandigarh University Overall Winner Lovely Professional University 1st Runner-Up Guru Nanak Dev University 2nd Runner-Up

National Sports Awards: Categories and Criteria

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest honour, awarded for the most outstanding performance by a sportsperson over the preceding four years. It recognises exceptional achievements at international events, reflecting the recipient's consistent excellence and dedication to their sport. The Arjuna Award is given to athletes who have shown consistent and excellent performance over four years. This award also highlights qualities such as leadership, discipline, and sportsmanship. A separate category, the Arjuna Award (Lifetime Contribution), honours retired sportspersons who have made a lasting impact on Indian sports and continued to promote sports after their active career. The Dronacharya Award acknowledges coaches who have significantly contributed to the success of athletes at the international level. It has two categories: the Regular Category for current coaches who achieve international success, and the Lifetime Category for those with a long history of consistent and impactful coaching. The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is awarded to institutions and individuals for their efforts in promoting and developing sports in India. This award honours grassroots initiatives, talent scouting, and infrastructure development, crucial for nurturing the country's sporting future.

Conclusion

The National Sports Awards are a testament to India's dedication to fostering a culture of sports excellence. By recognising athletes, coaches, and institutions, these awards not only celebrate exceptional performances but also inspire future generations to pursue sports. Categories like the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award honour diverse contributions, from individual achievements to coaching excellence. These accolades embody the nation’s gratitude and encouragement, showcasing the importance of sports in national development and unity.