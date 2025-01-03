Complete List of Winners: National Sports Awards 2024

India’s sporting excellence was celebrated with the announcement of the 2024 National Sports Awards. These prestigious awards include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award, recognising athletes and coaches for their exceptional contributions. This year’s ceremony is set to take place on January 17, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
Khel Ratna Award 2024 Winners
The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is India’s highest honour for exceptional sports performance. Instituted in 1991–1992, this prestigious award celebrates athletes for their remarkable achievements and contributions to Indian sports. Recipients receive a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 Winners
➡️ @YASMinistry announces #NationalSportsAwards 2024— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 2, 2025
➡️ President of India to give away Awards on 17th January 2025
➡️ ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the period of… pic.twitter.com/nRY3nsleOY
-
Gukesh D (Chess)
-
Achievement: Became the youngest World Chess Champion in December 2024 by defeating Ding Liren. Gukesh’s journey began at age seven, and he achieved the Grandmaster title at 12 years and 7 months.
-
Highlight: First chess player from India to surpass a FIDE rating of 2750 at such a young age.
-
Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey)
-
Achievement: Led the Indian men's hockey team to a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Known for his drag-flicking skills and tactical leadership.
-
Highlight: Finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals.
-
Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics)
-
Achievement: Won gold in the men’s high jump T64 category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, setting an Asian record.
-
Highlight: Cleared 2.08 meters to secure his position as a top para-athlete.
-
Manu Bhaker (Shooting)
-
Achievement: Won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 10m air pistol and mixed team events.
-
Highlight: First Indian woman shooter to win two medals in a single Olympics.
Award Ceremony Details
The 2024 Khel Ratna Award ceremony is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The President of India will confer the awards.
List of all National Sports Awards 2024
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
|
Name
|
Discipline
|
Gukesh D
|
Chess
|
Harmanpreet Singh
|
Hockey
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Para-Athletics
|
Manu Bhaker
|
Shooting
Arjuna Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
1
|
Jyothi Yarraji
|
Athletics
|
2
|
Annu Rani
|
Athletics
|
3
|
Nitu
|
Boxing
|
4
|
Saweety
|
Boxing
|
5
|
Vantika Agrawal
|
Chess
|
6
|
Salima Tete
|
Hockey
|
7
|
Abhishek
|
Hockey
|
8
|
Sanjay
|
Hockey
|
9
|
Jarmanpreet Singh
|
Hockey
|
10
|
Sukhjeet Singh
|
Hockey
|
11
|
Rakesh Kumar
|
Para-Archery
|
12
|
Preeti Pal
|
Para-Athletics
|
13
|
Jeevanji Deepthi
|
Para-Athletics
|
14
|
Ajeet Singh
|
Para-Athletics
|
15
|
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari
|
Para-Athletics
|
16
|
Dharambir
|
Para-Athletics
|
17
|
Pranav Soorma
|
Para-Athletics
|
18
|
H Hokato Sema
|
Para-Athletics
|
19
|
Simran
|
Para-Athletics
|
20
|
Navdeep
|
Para-Athletics
|
21
|
Nitesh Kumar
|
Para-Badminton
|
22
|
Thulasimathi Murugesan
|
Para-Badminton
|
23
|
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
|
Para-Badminton
|
24
|
Manisha Ramadass
|
Para-Badminton
|
25
|
Kapil Parmar
|
Para-Judo
|
26
|
Mona Agarwal
|
Para-Shooting
|
27
|
Rubina Francis
|
Para-Shooting
|
28
|
Swapnil Suresh Kusale
|
Shooting
|
29
|
Sarabjot Singh
|
Shooting
|
30
|
Abhay Singh
|
Squash
|
31
|
Sajan Prakash
|
Swimming
|
32
|
Aman
|
Wrestling
Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement)
|
Name
|
Discipline
|
Sucha Singh
|
Athletics
|
Murlikant Rajaram Petkar
|
Para-Swimming
Dronacharya Award (Regular Category)
|
Name
|
Discipline
|
Subhash Rana
|
Para-Shooting
|
Deepali Deshpande
|
Shooting
|
Sandeep Sangwan
|
Hockey
Dronacharya Award (Lifetime Category)
|
Name
|
Discipline
|
S Muralidharan
|
Badminton
|
Armando Agnelo Colaco
|
Football
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar
|
Entity
|
Category
|
Physical Education Foundation of India
|
Sports Development
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy
|
University
|
Rank
|
Chandigarh University
|
Overall Winner
|
Lovely Professional University
|
1st Runner-Up
|
Guru Nanak Dev University
|
2nd Runner-Up
National Sports Awards: Categories and Criteria
-
The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest honour, awarded for the most outstanding performance by a sportsperson over the preceding four years. It recognises exceptional achievements at international events, reflecting the recipient's consistent excellence and dedication to their sport.
-
The Arjuna Award is given to athletes who have shown consistent and excellent performance over four years. This award also highlights qualities such as leadership, discipline, and sportsmanship. A separate category, the Arjuna Award (Lifetime Contribution), honours retired sportspersons who have made a lasting impact on Indian sports and continued to promote sports after their active career.
-
The Dronacharya Award acknowledges coaches who have significantly contributed to the success of athletes at the international level. It has two categories: the Regular Category for current coaches who achieve international success, and the Lifetime Category for those with a long history of consistent and impactful coaching.
-
The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is awarded to institutions and individuals for their efforts in promoting and developing sports in India. This award honours grassroots initiatives, talent scouting, and infrastructure development, crucial for nurturing the country's sporting future.
Conclusion
The National Sports Awards are a testament to India's dedication to fostering a culture of sports excellence. By recognising athletes, coaches, and institutions, these awards not only celebrate exceptional performances but also inspire future generations to pursue sports. Categories like the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award honour diverse contributions, from individual achievements to coaching excellence. These accolades embody the nation’s gratitude and encouragement, showcasing the importance of sports in national development and unity.