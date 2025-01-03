Subscribe

Sports

Complete List of Winners: National Sports Awards 2024

The 2024 National Sports Awards recognize India's sporting excellence, with winners like Gukesh D, Harmanpreet Singh and Manu Bhaker. The ceremony is on January 17, 2025, celebrating achievements across categories like Khel Ratna, Arjuna, and Dronacharya.

Hasid Khan
National Sports Awards ceremony to be held today

India’s sporting excellence was celebrated with the announcement of the 2024 National Sports Awards. These prestigious awards include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award, recognising athletes and coaches for their exceptional contributions. This year’s ceremony is set to take place on January 17, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Khel Ratna Award 2024 Winners

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is India’s highest honour for exceptional sports performance. Instituted in 1991–1992, this prestigious award celebrates athletes for their remarkable achievements and contributions to Indian sports. Recipients receive a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 Winners

 

  1. Gukesh D (Chess)

    • Achievement: Became the youngest World Chess Champion in December 2024 by defeating Ding Liren. Gukesh’s journey began at age seven, and he achieved the Grandmaster title at 12 years and 7 months.

    • Highlight: First chess player from India to surpass a FIDE rating of 2750 at such a young age.

  2. Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey)

    • Achievement: Led the Indian men's hockey team to a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Known for his drag-flicking skills and tactical leadership.

    • Highlight: Finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals.

  3. Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics)

    • Achievement: Won gold in the men’s high jump T64 category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, setting an Asian record.

    • Highlight: Cleared 2.08 meters to secure his position as a top para-athlete.

  4. Manu Bhaker (Shooting)

    • Achievement: Won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 10m air pistol and mixed team events.

    • Highlight: First Indian woman shooter to win two medals in a single Olympics.

Award Ceremony Details

The 2024 Khel Ratna Award ceremony is scheduled for January 17, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The President of India will confer the awards.

List of all National Sports Awards 2024

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Name

Discipline

Gukesh D

Chess

Harmanpreet Singh

Hockey

Praveen Kumar

Para-Athletics

Manu Bhaker

Shooting

Arjuna Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games

S. No.

Name of the Sportsperson

Discipline

1

Jyothi Yarraji

Athletics

2

Annu Rani

Athletics

3

Nitu

Boxing

4

Saweety

Boxing

5

Vantika Agrawal

Chess

6

Salima Tete

Hockey

7

Abhishek

Hockey

8

Sanjay

Hockey

9

Jarmanpreet Singh

Hockey

10

Sukhjeet Singh

Hockey

11

Rakesh Kumar

Para-Archery

12

Preeti Pal

Para-Athletics

13

Jeevanji Deepthi

Para-Athletics

14

Ajeet Singh

Para-Athletics

15

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari

Para-Athletics

16

Dharambir

Para-Athletics

17

Pranav Soorma

Para-Athletics

18

H Hokato Sema

Para-Athletics

19

Simran

Para-Athletics

20

Navdeep

Para-Athletics

21

Nitesh Kumar

Para-Badminton

22

Thulasimathi Murugesan

Para-Badminton

23

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan

Para-Badminton

24

Manisha Ramadass

Para-Badminton

25

Kapil Parmar

Para-Judo

26

Mona Agarwal

Para-Shooting

27

Rubina Francis

Para-Shooting

28

Swapnil Suresh Kusale

Shooting

29

Sarabjot Singh

Shooting

30

Abhay Singh

Squash

31

Sajan Prakash

Swimming

32

Aman

Wrestling

Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement)

Name

Discipline

Sucha Singh

Athletics

Murlikant Rajaram Petkar

Para-Swimming

Dronacharya Award (Regular Category)

Name

Discipline

Subhash Rana

Para-Shooting

Deepali Deshpande

Shooting

Sandeep Sangwan

Hockey

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime Category)

Name

Discipline

S Muralidharan

Badminton

Armando Agnelo Colaco

Football

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

Entity

Category

Physical Education Foundation of India

Sports Development

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

University

Rank

Chandigarh University

Overall Winner

Lovely Professional University

1st Runner-Up

Guru Nanak Dev University

2nd Runner-Up

National Sports Awards: Categories and Criteria

  1. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest honour, awarded for the most outstanding performance by a sportsperson over the preceding four years. It recognises exceptional achievements at international events, reflecting the recipient's consistent excellence and dedication to their sport.

  2. The Arjuna Award is given to athletes who have shown consistent and excellent performance over four years. This award also highlights qualities such as leadership, discipline, and sportsmanship. A separate category, the Arjuna Award (Lifetime Contribution), honours retired sportspersons who have made a lasting impact on Indian sports and continued to promote sports after their active career.

  3. The Dronacharya Award acknowledges coaches who have significantly contributed to the success of athletes at the international level. It has two categories: the Regular Category for current coaches who achieve international success, and the Lifetime Category for those with a long history of consistent and impactful coaching.

  4. The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is awarded to institutions and individuals for their efforts in promoting and developing sports in India. This award honours grassroots initiatives, talent scouting, and infrastructure development, crucial for nurturing the country's sporting future.

Conclusion

The National Sports Awards are a testament to India's dedication to fostering a culture of sports excellence. By recognising athletes, coaches, and institutions, these awards not only celebrate exceptional performances but also inspire future generations to pursue sports. Categories like the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award honour diverse contributions, from individual achievements to coaching excellence. These accolades embody the nation’s gratitude and encouragement, showcasing the importance of sports in national development and unity.

FAQ

What is the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award?
The Khel Ratna Award is India’s highest sporting honour, recognising outstanding performances by sportspersons over the past four years.
What is the criteria for the Arjuna Award?
The Arjuna Award is given for consistent and excellent performance over four years, leadership qualities, discipline, and sportsmanship.
Who is eligible for the Dronacharya Award?
The Dronacharya Award is for coaches who have produced medal winners and exceptional performances at international events, with categories for regular and lifetime contributions.
What does the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar recognise?
This award honours organisations and individuals contributing to sports promotion, talent development, and grassroots initiatives.
Which university won the MAKA Trophy 2024?
Chandigarh University won the MAKA Trophy for its outstanding performance in inter-university tournaments.
How are recipients of the National Sports Awards selected?
Nominations are reviewed by a committee of judges, athletes, and administrators, which recommends deserving candidates to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
What is the cash prize for Khel Ratna Award winners?
Khel Ratna Award winners receive ₹25 lakh, along with a medallion and a certificate.
Can retired athletes receive the Arjuna Award?
Yes, the Arjuna Award (Lifetime Contribution) honours retired athletes for their lasting impact on Indian sports.
How can someone apply for the National Sports Awards?
Applications can be submitted through an online portal by athletes, coaches, and institutions.
Why are the National Sports Awards important?
These awards encourage excellence in sports, motivate athletes, and recognise contributions to India's sports development and international success.