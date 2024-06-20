Copa America 2024: Argentina Set To Begin Title Defence Against Canada

Argentina's football team is set to kick off their title defence against Canada in the opening match of Copa America 2024, which will take place in Atlanta on Thursday, June 20. This edition of the tournament features an expanded lineup with 16 teams from North and South America, making it one of the oldest and most prestigious football tournaments globally, hosted by the United States.
Lionel Messi's La Selección, who matched Uruguay's record of 15 Copa America titles by defeating Brazil in the 2021 final, are once again the favorites. They are expected to face stiff competition from nine-time winners Brazil, although Brazil will be without key players Neymar and Ederson due to injuries.
Tournament Schedule:
Start Date: June 20, 2024
End Date: July 14, 2024
Match Timings:
The opening match between Argentina and Canada will start at 05:30 am IST on June 21. Other matches will be played at 03:30 am, 05:30 pm, and 06:30 am IST.
Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast and live streaming partner for Copa America 2024 in India. Sony Sports Network, which telecasted the 2021 edition, has declined to broadcast the upcoming tournament. FanCode has also opted out of streaming Copa America 2024 live in India.
Alternative Viewing Options:
Indian football fans can use private VPNs to stream live matches on popular sites such as soccerstreamlinks and epicsports. A VPN can also allow Indian users to access Fubo TV, the USA's official broadcast channel for Copa America 2024, to watch live matches online.
The tournament features 16 teams, including six from North America. Teams are divided into four groups of four. Each team will play once against every other team in their group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, which include the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.