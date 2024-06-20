Copa America 2024: Argentina Set To Begin Title Defence Against Canada

Broadcast and Streaming in India

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast and live streaming partner for Copa America 2024 in India. Sony Sports Network, which telecasted the 2021 edition, has declined to broadcast the upcoming tournament. FanCode has also opted out of streaming Copa America 2024 live in India.

Alternative Viewing Options:

Indian football fans can use private VPNs to stream live matches on popular sites such as soccerstreamlinks and epicsports. A VPN can also allow Indian users to access Fubo TV, the USA's official broadcast channel for Copa America 2024, to watch live matches online.