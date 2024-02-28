Cricket Considered for 2026 Asian Games in Japan

The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) has proposed an international stadium in Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo, but the OCA would prefer a facility in or near Nagoya, the capital of Aichi prefecture, where the Games will be held. The Tochigi stadium would be a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Nagoya, according to OCA Deputy Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari, who visited Japan last month with an OCA coordination delegation to monitor preparations.