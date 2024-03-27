CSK Extend Winning Streak, Defeat Gujarat Titans by 63 Runs in IPL 2024

As he approached the 40s, Ravindra's aggressive intent led to his dismissal through a fine stumping by the GT keeper, Wriddhiman Saha, providing the visitors their initial breakthrough. While Ajinkya Rahane struggled during his time at the crease, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to increase the scoring rate for the home side. Rahane's innings came to an end with another stumping by Saha, this time off the bowling of Tamil Nadu-based spinner R Sai Kishore.