CSK Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

CSK's possible team for IPL 2024 looks set with the addition of six new players from the auction on December 19. The auction, held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, saw Chennai Super Kings pick up some key players, including New Zealanders Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Led by MS Dhoni, the team also secured the services of India's all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was bought for Rs. 4 crore, and the 20-year-old hard-hitting batter from Uttar Pradesh, Sameer Rizvi, who fetched a hefty Rs. 8.40 crore. With a bunch of all-rounders in the squad, CSK seems well-prepared for various game situations. The team's batting order looks strong, with the possibility of Deepak Chahar batting as low as No. 10.

CSK IPL 2024 probable playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra/Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana/Mustafizur Rahman.

CSK players bought at IPL 2024 auction

Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).

CSK IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION