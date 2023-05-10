CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match 55, Head to Head, Pitch, Weather report, more

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Chennai Super Kings prepare to take on Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the thrilling TATA IPL 2023. The battleground for this clash of titans will be the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings have showcased their dominance by triumphing in 6 out of their 11 matches this season, securing the second spot on the points table. With an impressive tally of 13 points and a net run rate of +0.409, they are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals have endured a slightly tougher journey, managing to clinch victory in 4 out of their 10 matches. Currently sitting at the bottom of the points table, they have accumulated 8 points and possess a net run rate of -0.529. However, they are determined to turn the tides in their favor.

Throughout the history of the IPL, these two teams have clashed on 27 occasions. Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious in 17 of these encounters, while Delhi Capitals have claimed victory in 10 matches. With their past records and intense rivalry, fans can expect yet another captivating contest when these two teams collide on Wednesday.