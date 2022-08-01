CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli Bags India’s Third Gold in Weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched India’s third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Sheuli won this feat by a combined lift of 313kg in the men's 73kg final. This is the country’s sixth medal since the start of the games.

In his first attempt at the Snatch category, Achinta Sheuli made a great start and successfully lifted 137kg. Without breaking a sweat, Achinta lifted 140kg in the second attempt of the category. In the third and final attempt, he successfully lifted 143kg.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Achinta exhibited a stunning display of power as he lifted 166kg in his first attempt. In the second attempt of the category, he decided to lift 170 kg but failed. In the third and last attempt of the category, he lifted 170kg with ease.

Meanwhile, Achinta Sheuli has dedicated his medal to his brother and coaches.