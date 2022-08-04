Sports

CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain Bows Out in Boxing Quarter-Finals

Lovlina was defeated by Wales' Rosie Eccles via a 3-2 split decision in the women's 70kg light middleweight.
Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) campaign ends in a disappointment as she crashed out of boxing quarter-finals at the CWG 2022 on Wednesday.

Lovlina won the opening round 4-1 but she lost steam in the last two rounds as Eccles came up with a brave show, throwing punches at the much-fancied opponent.

The boxer had on Saturday cruised into the quarter-finals by defeating New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson, 5-0 in the light middleweight 70kg category.

On the other hand, World champion Nikhat Zareen is assured of a medal in the women's 50kg light flyweight after she defeated Wales' Helen Jones 5-0 on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Nikhat was aggressive from the get-go against Jones at the National Exhibition Centre.

