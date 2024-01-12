David Warner Makes Bollywood Style Entry For BBL Clash

Australian batsman David Warner embraced his reputation as a fan of Indian cinema by making a dramatic entrance to the Big Bash League (BBL) Sydney derby between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.
The aggressive opening batsman, who recently retired from Test and ODI cricket, made a grand entrance at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by arriving in a helicopter.
Warner is famous for his affection for Indian movies and culture. He is often seen dancing to Indian film music and incorporating movie dialogues into his interactions with fans and media, showcasing his deep admiration for Indian culture.
After participating in his brother's wedding, he arrived to play in the match.
The official X account of the BBL (previously known as Twitter) shared a video of Warner's arrival on the field, showcasing him arriving via a helicopter.
In his BBL career, Warner has accumulated 251 runs in nine matches, averaging 35.86, including a century and a fifty. His highest score is 102. He was part of the Sydney Sixers in the 2012/13 season and has since played for the Thunder.
Throughout his T20 career, Warner has accumulated 11,695 runs in 355 innings, maintaining an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 140.61. He has achieved eight centuries and 99 fifties, with a highest score of 135*.
Warner, a cricket legend, has retired from two of the sport's traditional formats. Throughout his career, he achieved significant milestones, including winning the ICC World Test Championship, two ICC Cricket World Cups, and multiple Ashes victories. His final One Day International (ODI) for Australia culminated in a triumphant Cricket World Cup victory over India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, securing his country's sixth 50-over WC title.
In 112 Test games, Warner accumulated 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, including 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries in 205 innings. His highest score is 335*. He ranks as the fifth-highest scorer for Australia in Test matches.
In 161 ODIs, Warner has accumulated 6,932 runs at an impressive average of 45.30. He has achieved 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries in 159 matches, establishing himself as the sixth-highest run-scorer for Australia in ODIs. His highest individual score in ODIs stands at 179 runs.
Warner is set to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on June 1 in the West Indies/USA. Having already played 99 T20Is, he has amassed 2,894 runs at an impressive average of 32.88, including a century and 24 fifties in 99 innings. His highest score stands at 100*. Additionally, he holds the title of Australia's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.