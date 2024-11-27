Subscribe

DC Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Delhi Capital Full Squad

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have crafted a dynamic squad for IPL 2025, blending seasoned stars with emerging talents. Major signings during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24-25 in Jeddah, included KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc.

Hasid Khan
The Delhi Capitals (DC) have crafted a dynamic squad for IPL 2025, blending seasoned stars with emerging talents. Major signings during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24-25 in Jeddah, included KL Rahul for ₹14 crore and Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore. Additionally, the use of the RTM card to retain Jake Fraser-McGurk for ₹9 crore highlights their belief in his explosive potential. Below is a detailed breakdown of DC's squad, including retained players and new additions.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

Axar Patel

All-rounder

India

16.5 crore

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

India

13.25 crore

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

South Africa

10 crore

Abhishek Porel

Wicketkeeper

India

4 crore

KL Rahul

Batter

India

14 crore

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Australia

11.75 crore

Harry Brook

Batter

England

6.25 crore

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Australia

9 crore

T Natarajan

Bowler

India

10.75 crore

Karun Nair

Batter

India

50 lakh

Sameer Rizvi

All-rounder

India

95 lakh

Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounder

India

3.8 crore

Mohit Sharma

Bowler

India

2.2 crore

Mukesh Kumar

Bowler

India

8 crore

Faf du Plessis

Batter

South Africa

2 crore

Dushmantha Chameera

Bowler

Sri Lanka

75 lakh

Ajay Mandal

All-rounder

India

30 lakh

Madhav Tiwari

Batter

India

40 lakh

DC Purse and Team Composition

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹3 crore

RTM Cards Left

0

Player Slots Remaining

2

Overseas Slots Remaining

1

DC Retained Players List for 2025

  • Axar Patel – ₹16.5 crore

  • Kuldeep Yadav – ₹13.25 crore

  • Tristan Stubbs – ₹10 crore

  • Abhishek Porel – ₹4 crore

DC Released Players List for IPL 2025

The franchise revamped its squad by releasing notable players, including:

  • Mitchell Marsh

  • David Warner

  • Syed Khaleel Ahmed

  • Lalit Yadav

  • Lungisani Ngidi

  • Yash Dhull

  • Pravin Dubey

  • Mukesh Kumar

  • Ishant Sharma

  • Rishabh Pant

  • Prithvi Shaw

  • Anrich Nortje

  • Vicky Ostwal

  • Kumar Kushagra

  • Jhye Richardson

  • Harry Brook

  • Sumit Kumar

  • Shai Hope

  • Ricky Bhui

  • Swastik Chhikara

  • Rasikh Dar

Key Updates for DC in IPL 2025

  • Top Auction Picks: KL Rahul (₹14 crore) and Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) headlined DC’s signings.

  • Emerging Talent Focus: Jake Fraser-McGurk’s retention for ₹9 crore reflects their confidence in young talent.

  • Strategic Retentions: Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav continue as key pillars.

Conclusion

Delhi Capitals have curated a versatile squad for IPL 2025, balancing explosive talent with seasoned expertise. Their strategic acquisitions and retention of core players signal their intent to secure their maiden IPL title. With fresh leadership and a promising mix of players, DC fans can look forward to an exciting season.

FAQs

Q1: Who is DC's most expensive buy in IPL 2025?
A1: KL Rahul, purchased for ₹14 crore, is DC’s costliest acquisition.

Q2: How many players were retained by DC?
A2: DC retained four players, including Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Q3: How many slots are left for DC in IPL 2025?
A3: DC has two slots remaining, with one overseas slot available.

Q4: Who are DC’s key new additions for IPL 2025?
A4: Notable additions include KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and Harry Brook.

Q5: Where can I watch DC matches in IPL 2025?
A5: DC matches will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema.