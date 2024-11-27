DC Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Delhi Capital Full Squad

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have crafted a dynamic squad for IPL 2025, blending seasoned stars with emerging talents. Major signings during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24-25 in Jeddah, included KL Rahul for ₹14 crore and Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore. Additionally, the use of the RTM card to retain Jake Fraser-McGurk for ₹9 crore highlights their belief in his explosive potential. Below is a detailed breakdown of DC's squad, including retained players and new additions.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) Axar Patel All-rounder India 16.5 crore Kuldeep Yadav Bowler India 13.25 crore Tristan Stubbs Batter South Africa 10 crore Abhishek Porel Wicketkeeper India 4 crore KL Rahul Batter India 14 crore Mitchell Starc Bowler Australia 11.75 crore Harry Brook Batter England 6.25 crore Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Australia 9 crore T Natarajan Bowler India 10.75 crore Karun Nair Batter India 50 lakh Sameer Rizvi All-rounder India 95 lakh Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder India 3.8 crore Mohit Sharma Bowler India 2.2 crore Mukesh Kumar Bowler India 8 crore Faf du Plessis Batter South Africa 2 crore Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Sri Lanka 75 lakh Ajay Mandal All-rounder India 30 lakh Madhav Tiwari Batter India 40 lakh

DC Purse and Team Composition

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹3 crore RTM Cards Left 0 Player Slots Remaining 2 Overseas Slots Remaining 1

DC Retained Players List for 2025

Axar Patel – ₹16.5 crore

Kuldeep Yadav – ₹13.25 crore

Tristan Stubbs – ₹10 crore

Abhishek Porel – ₹4 crore

DC Released Players List for IPL 2025

The franchise revamped its squad by releasing notable players, including:

Mitchell Marsh

David Warner

Syed Khaleel Ahmed

Lalit Yadav

Lungisani Ngidi

Yash Dhull

Pravin Dubey

Mukesh Kumar

Ishant Sharma

Rishabh Pant

Prithvi Shaw

Anrich Nortje

Vicky Ostwal

Kumar Kushagra

Jhye Richardson

Harry Brook

Sumit Kumar

Shai Hope

Ricky Bhui

Swastik Chhikara

Rasikh Dar

Key Updates for DC in IPL 2025

Top Auction Picks: KL Rahul (₹14 crore) and Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) headlined DC’s signings.

Emerging Talent Focus: Jake Fraser-McGurk’s retention for ₹9 crore reflects their confidence in young talent.

Strategic Retentions: Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav continue as key pillars.

Conclusion

Delhi Capitals have curated a versatile squad for IPL 2025, balancing explosive talent with seasoned expertise. Their strategic acquisitions and retention of core players signal their intent to secure their maiden IPL title. With fresh leadership and a promising mix of players, DC fans can look forward to an exciting season.

FAQs

Q1: Who is DC's most expensive buy in IPL 2025?

A1: KL Rahul, purchased for ₹14 crore, is DC’s costliest acquisition.

Q2: How many players were retained by DC?

A2: DC retained four players, including Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Q3: How many slots are left for DC in IPL 2025?

A3: DC has two slots remaining, with one overseas slot available.

Q4: Who are DC’s key new additions for IPL 2025?

A4: Notable additions include KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and Harry Brook.

Q5: Where can I watch DC matches in IPL 2025?

A5: DC matches will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema.