DC Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Delhi Capital Full Squad

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have crafted a dynamic squad for IPL 2025, blending seasoned stars with emerging talents. Major signings during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24-25 in Jeddah, included KL Rahul for ₹14 crore and Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore. Additionally, the use of the RTM card to retain Jake Fraser-McGurk for ₹9 crore highlights their belief in his explosive potential. Below is a detailed breakdown of DC's squad, including retained players and new additions.
Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Country
|
Price (INR)
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
16.5 crore
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
India
|
13.25 crore
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
South Africa
|
10 crore
|
Abhishek Porel
|
Wicketkeeper
|
India
|
4 crore
|
KL Rahul
|
Batter
|
India
|
14 crore
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Australia
|
11.75 crore
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
England
|
6.25 crore
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Australia
|
9 crore
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
|
India
|
10.75 crore
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
India
|
50 lakh
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
95 lakh
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
3.8 crore
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
India
|
2.2 crore
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
India
|
8 crore
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
South Africa
|
2 crore
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Sri Lanka
|
75 lakh
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
30 lakh
|
Madhav Tiwari
|
Batter
|
India
|
40 lakh
DC Purse and Team Composition
|
Details
|
Status
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹3 crore
|
RTM Cards Left
|
0
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
2
|
Overseas Slots Remaining
|
1
DC Retained Players List for 2025
-
Axar Patel – ₹16.5 crore
-
Kuldeep Yadav – ₹13.25 crore
-
Tristan Stubbs – ₹10 crore
-
Abhishek Porel – ₹4 crore
DC Released Players List for IPL 2025
The franchise revamped its squad by releasing notable players, including:
-
Mitchell Marsh
-
David Warner
-
Syed Khaleel Ahmed
-
Lalit Yadav
-
Lungisani Ngidi
-
Yash Dhull
-
Pravin Dubey
-
Mukesh Kumar
-
Ishant Sharma
-
Rishabh Pant
-
Prithvi Shaw
-
Anrich Nortje
-
Vicky Ostwal
-
Kumar Kushagra
-
Jhye Richardson
-
Harry Brook
-
Sumit Kumar
-
Shai Hope
-
Ricky Bhui
-
Swastik Chhikara
-
Rasikh Dar
Key Updates for DC in IPL 2025
-
Top Auction Picks: KL Rahul (₹14 crore) and Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) headlined DC’s signings.
-
Emerging Talent Focus: Jake Fraser-McGurk’s retention for ₹9 crore reflects their confidence in young talent.
-
Strategic Retentions: Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav continue as key pillars.
Conclusion
Delhi Capitals have curated a versatile squad for IPL 2025, balancing explosive talent with seasoned expertise. Their strategic acquisitions and retention of core players signal their intent to secure their maiden IPL title. With fresh leadership and a promising mix of players, DC fans can look forward to an exciting season.
FAQs
Q1: Who is DC's most expensive buy in IPL 2025?
A1: KL Rahul, purchased for ₹14 crore, is DC’s costliest acquisition.
Q2: How many players were retained by DC?
A2: DC retained four players, including Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
Q3: How many slots are left for DC in IPL 2025?
A3: DC has two slots remaining, with one overseas slot available.
Q4: Who are DC’s key new additions for IPL 2025?
A4: Notable additions include KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and Harry Brook.
Q5: Where can I watch DC matches in IPL 2025?
A5: DC matches will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema.