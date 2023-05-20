DC vs CSK Playing XI, Pitch Report, Match 67 details

In the upcoming match of the TATA IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals will face off against the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams have competed in 13 matches each. The Chennai Super Kings have had a successful run, winning 7 out of their 13 games. They currently hold the second position on the points table with 15 points and a net run rate of +0.381. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have had a challenging season, securing victory in only 5 of their 13 matches so far. They find themselves second-to-last on the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.572. Unfortunately, they have been eliminated from the playoffs race.
Match: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Date: 20th May 2023
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India
Timing: 3:30 PM IST
Streaming details: Star Sports Network, Jio Cinema
Throughout the tournament, these two teams have clashed a total of 28 times, with the Chennai Super Kings emerging victorious in 18 encounters while the Delhi Capitals managed to win 10. An exciting match is expected when these two teams meet again on Saturday.
The temperature is expected to be around 31°C. The humidity level is relatively low at 28%, indicating a drier atmosphere. The wind speed is predicted to be 13 km/hr, which might have a slight influence on the game. However, there is no mention of precipitation, suggesting that there are no chances of rain affecting the match. These weather conditions seem favorable for an intense and uninterrupted cricket contest between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings.
Delhi Capitals (DC): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
The surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where DC vs. CSK IPL 2023 Match 67 is scheduled to take place, is known to be slower compared to some other grounds. This characteristic of the pitch often poses challenges for batsmen when generating quick scoring opportunities. However, the outfield is fast, meaning that once the ball gets past the infield, it can race away to the boundary.
Adding to the dynamics of the game, the boundaries at this venue are relatively close together. The straight boundary measures 60 meters, while the square boundary spans 56 meters. With the boundaries closer, it becomes easier for batsmen to clear the ropes and score boundaries.
Considering the nature of the pitch, spinners might find some advantages here. The slower surface allows spin bowlers to exploit the conditions, as the ball tends to grip and turn more, making it difficult for batsmen to time their shots effectively. The spinners could play a crucial role in containing the opposition's run rate and taking wickets.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh