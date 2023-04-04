DC vs GT: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titan squads for Today

The Delhi Capitals, led by David Warner, are set to take on the Gujarat Titans in the seventh game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Despite suffering a 50-run loss to KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, the Capitals will aim to bounce back in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans had a convincing victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on Friday. You can find our top and most powerful Dream11 Fantasy Team recommendation for the upcoming DC Vs GT match.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Match 07
Date & Time: Tuesday, April 04, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Shubman Gill
Rashid Khan
Rahul Tewatia
Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Khan, Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Shubman Gill (C), David Warner, Rilee Rossouw
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (VC), Rahul Tewatia
Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph
The playing field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla, is known for its slower surface, but the outfield is speedy, and the boundaries are not too extensive. Therefore, the team batting first will strive to score around 170 runs to give itself a fair chance against the opposition in the chase. The pitch's sluggishness may benefit the spin bowlers, who can exploit it to their advantage.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.