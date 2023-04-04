DC vs GT: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titan squads for Today

Pitch Report

The playing field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla, is known for its slower surface, but the outfield is speedy, and the boundaries are not too extensive. Therefore, the team batting first will strive to score around 170 runs to give itself a fair chance against the opposition in the chase. The pitch's sluggishness may benefit the spin bowlers, who can exploit it to their advantage.