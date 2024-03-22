Details for IPL 2024 Live Stream and Broadcast: Schedule and Channels for USA Viewers

While the complete schedule for the league is still pending, anticipation is high for the upcoming season's 74 matches. The grand finale is set for May 29th, 2024, where the top two teams from the pool of 10 will vie for victory. The coveted prize money for the IPL 2024 champion totals INR 46.5 crore, approximately USD 5,588,486. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide, including those in the United States, can catch all the action via the Cricbuzz App.

In a spectacular opening to the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans can expect a clash of titans. The inaugural match, hosted at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, promises an electrifying showdown between perennial favorites Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Anticipation is palpable as fans prepare to witness an explosion of high-energy cricket action!

How to Watch IPL 2024 in the USA: Live Streaming Details and Subscription Guide

IPL 2024 matches can be streamed live in the United States through the Cricbuzz App .

Matches are scheduled to start at either 7:30 pm IST or 10:00 am ET, and 3:30 pm IST or 6:00 am ET.

Viewers can catch two matches daily via the Cricbuzz App.

To subscribe, follow these steps:

Click the subscribe button and select a plan.

Login with existing credentials or create a new account.

Choose a payment option to access live IPL coverage in the United States.

This year's IPL follows a home-and-away format, featuring thrilling 20-over cricket matches.

Keep an eye on the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, as they aim for their sixth title, potentially surpassing the Mumbai Indians.

