Durand Cup: 10-Men Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal 1-0 To Claim Title

Pitted against arch rivals East Bengal, Mohun Bagan triumphed 1-0 in the final of the Durand Cup to end their 23-year title drought. The win also marked their 17th victory in the tournament and also made them the most successful team in the history of the Durand Cup.
Both teams showcased their prowess on the field in a nail-biter. However, Dimitri Petratos emerged as the hero for Mohun Bagan with his 71st-minute strike enough to seal the game for the men in maroon and green, despite being reduced to 10 men following Anirudh Thapa's red card in the 62nd minute.
Despite having a numerical advantage, East Bengal failed to capitalize on the situation. They had six shots on target compared to Mohun Bagan's solitary attempt. Despite a lot of time added on in the second half, Mohun Bagan were able to hold on for the win.
East Bengal remains the second-most successful team in the history of the Durand Cup with 16 titles to their name. The 2023 edition of the historic tournament saw 24 teams playing for the trophy, an increase from last year's 20.
The tournament began on August 3 and ended in a thrilling final that saw the age-old rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal rekindled.
The last time Mohun Bagan had won the Durand Cup was way back in the year 2000. Since then, they reached the final three times - in 2004, 2009, and 2019, however, went down each time.
The 2004 final was memorable as they lost to East Bengal 2-1. The victory will reaffirm Mohun Bagan's position as one of the foremost teams in Indian football.