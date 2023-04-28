Elvis Ali Hazarika Completes 12-Hour Swim In Brahmaputra

Assam-based swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika on Friday completed a 12-hour swim in the mighty Brahmaputra river.

According to the swimmer, this was the longest swim till date in the Brahmaputra river, known for its strong currents.

Having completed the swim, Hazarika said that he began at 5 am in the morning and swam till 5 pm in the evening.

Meanwhile, the swimmer was partnered on this task by Rimo Saha.

Elvin Ali Hazarika informed via a message, “Completed my 12 hour swim in the Brahmaputra river. Swam from 5AM in the morning till 5PM in the evening, with my swim partner Rimo Saha.”

“Longest swim till date in the mighty river,” he added.

Earlier in September last year, the popular Assamese natator Elvis Ali Hazarika became the first swimmer from Northeast India to cross the North Channel.

By crossing the strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland, Hazarika also became the oldest swimmer from India to do so. Elvis Ali Hazarika clocked a time of 14 hours and 38 minutes treading the waters of the North Channel.

In a message, Hazarika said, “I have been waiting for this day since a long time. After a lot of efforts and hours of pushing myself to work harder, every day, I successfully have become the first Assamese to cross the North Channel by swimming it in Relay Northern Ireland to Scotland.”

“We had to go through a lot of challenges. Specially, the huge Jellyfish that were accompanying us all the way! We are the first Asian Relay team to cross the North Channel and I am the first oldest swimmer from India to have crossed the North Channel to clock a time of 14hrs 38mins,” he added.

In March 2022, Elvis Ali Hazarika became the first individual from North East India to cover the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle swim with his relay team.

Hazarika covered the entire length of 200 kilometers by swimming with a record time of 50 hours.

Having accomplished this feat, Hazarika had said, “Today, I have achieved a milestone as I’ve completed the biggest swim of my open water swimming career.”

According to Hazarika, the journey wasn’t easy as he had to swim along big fishes, jelly fishes, snakes and dolphins in the Arabian Sea. He also had to swim against the swift current in certain parts.

Hazarika said, “The creek was very dangerous usually at night. It was certainly very exhausting, but I along with my teammates did our best.”

“I would like to thank the Maharashtra Swimming Association, the Government of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for their cooperation. Without them, this swim would not have been possible,” Hazarika added.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Assam, the swimmer said, “I also thank each and every person from my motherland for always blessing and supporting me.”