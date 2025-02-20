England at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, Schedule & more details

England has a rich history in the ICC Champions Trophy but is yet to lift the desired trophy. The Three Lions have come close on multiple occasions, finishing as runners-up twice in 2004 and 2013. As they prepare for the 2025 edition, England will aim to break the jinx and claim their maiden title.

England’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)

England’s Performance in Every ICC Champions Trophy Edition

Year Result Most Runs Most Wickets 1998 Quarterfinals Adam Hollioake (83) Graeme Hick (1) 2000 Quarterfinals Alec Stewart (105) Craig White (3) 2002 Group Stage Marcus Trescothick (119) Ronnie Irani (4) 2004 Runner-up Marcus Trescothick (261) Andrew Flintoff (9) 2006 Group Stage Kevin Pietersen (118) Sajid Mahmood (4) 2009 Semifinals Paul Collingwood (202) Stuart Broad (10) 2013 Runner-up Jonathan Trott (229) James Anderson (11) 2017 Semifinals Eoin Morgan (208) Liam Plunkett (8)

Most Runs for England in ICC Champions Trophy History

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 100s/50s Eoin Morgan 13 439 42.90 92.03 87 0/4 Joe Root 9 431 53.87 94.51 133* 1/2 Marcus Trescothick 8 421 52.62 85.74 119 2/2 Paul Collingwood 11 403 50.37 78.71 82 0/2 Andrew Strauss 11 266 26.60 71.89 56 0/3

Most Wickets for England in ICC Champions Trophy History

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average Strike Rate Best Bowling James Anderson 12 21 4.50 21.76 28.9 3/20 Stuart Broad 8 16 5.59 22.37 24.0 4/39 Steve Harmison 6 11 4.61 19.63 25.5 3/29 Andrew Flintoff 9 9 4.25 17.00 24.0 3/11 Liam Plunkett 4 8 5.85 24.50 25.1 4/55

England’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Player Role Jos Buttler (c) Wicketkeeper/Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Tom Banton Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Brydon Carse Bowler Ben Duckett Batsman Jamie Overton All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicketkeeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Joe Root Batsman Saqib Mahmood Bowler Phil Salt Batsman Mark Wood Bowler

England’s Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

England vs Australia – February 22 – Lahore

– February 22 – Lahore England vs Afghanistan – February 26 – Lahore

– February 26 – Lahore England vs South Africa – March 1 – Karachi

Main Players to Watch Out For

Jos Buttler (C): England’s captain and an explosive batsman, capable of changing games single-handedly.

England’s captain and an explosive batsman, capable of changing games single-handedly. Joe Root: One of England’s most consistent performers in ODIs and a key figure in the batting lineup.

One of England’s most consistent performers in ODIs and a key figure in the batting lineup. Jofra Archer: A pace spearhead, known for his ability to bowl with express speed and accuracy.

A pace spearhead, known for his ability to bowl with express speed and accuracy. Adil Rashid: England’s top spinner, crucial in the middle overs.

England’s top spinner, crucial in the middle overs. Liam Livingstone: A dangerous all-rounder with big-hitting abilities and handy spin bowling.

Conclusion

England has been a strong contender in previous editions of the ICC Champions Trophy but has fallen short of winning the title. With a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and young talents, the Three Lions will aim to go all the way in 2025. Their performances against Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa in the group stage will be crucial in determining their chances of lifting the trophy for the first time.

FAQ

1.How many ICC Champions Trophys has England won?

- Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, England and Ireland are the only full icc member nations (test-playing nations) not to win the Champions Trophy.

2.Who is the host of the Champions Trophy 2025?

-After a hiatus of almost eight years, the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set to return for it ninth edition on Wednesday with a match between host country Pakistan − the defending champions − and New Zealand at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.

3.Which team won the most ICC Champions Trophy?

Australia and India are the two most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy having won the coveted trophy twice each. New Zealand and South Africa have won the trophy once each.

