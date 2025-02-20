England at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, Schedule & more details

England has a rich history in the ICC Champions Trophy but is yet to lift the desired trophy. The Three Lions have come close on multiple occasions, finishing as runners-up twice in 2004 and 2013. As they prepare for the 2025 edition, England will aim to break the jinx and claim their maiden title.
England’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)
- Matches Played: 25
- Matches Won: 14
- Matches Lost: 11
- Last Result: Lost to Pakistan by 8 wickets (Birmingham, 2017)
- Last Five Results: Won - 3, Lost - 2
England’s Performance in Every ICC Champions Trophy Edition
|Year
|Result
|Most Runs
|Most Wickets
|1998
|Quarterfinals
|Adam Hollioake (83)
|Graeme Hick (1)
|2000
|Quarterfinals
|Alec Stewart (105)
|Craig White (3)
|2002
|Group Stage
|Marcus Trescothick (119)
|Ronnie Irani (4)
|2004
|Runner-up
|Marcus Trescothick (261)
|Andrew Flintoff (9)
|2006
|Group Stage
|Kevin Pietersen (118)
|Sajid Mahmood (4)
|2009
|Semifinals
|Paul Collingwood (202)
|Stuart Broad (10)
|2013
|Runner-up
|Jonathan Trott (229)
|James Anderson (11)
|2017
|Semifinals
|Eoin Morgan (208)
|Liam Plunkett (8)
Most Runs for England in ICC Champions Trophy History
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|100s/50s
|Eoin Morgan
|13
|439
|42.90
|92.03
|87
|0/4
|Joe Root
|9
|431
|53.87
|94.51
|133*
|1/2
|Marcus Trescothick
|8
|421
|52.62
|85.74
|119
|2/2
|Paul Collingwood
|11
|403
|50.37
|78.71
|82
|0/2
|Andrew Strauss
|11
|266
|26.60
|71.89
|56
|0/3
Most Wickets for England in ICC Champions Trophy History
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling
|James Anderson
|12
|21
|4.50
|21.76
|28.9
|3/20
|Stuart Broad
|8
|16
|5.59
|22.37
|24.0
|4/39
|Steve Harmison
|6
|11
|4.61
|19.63
|25.5
|3/29
|Andrew Flintoff
|9
|9
|4.25
|17.00
|24.0
|3/11
|Liam Plunkett
|4
|8
|5.85
|24.50
|25.1
|4/55
England’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|Player
|Role
|Jos Buttler (c)
|Wicketkeeper/Batsman
|Jofra Archer
|Bowler
|Gus Atkinson
|Bowler
|Tom Banton
|Batsman
|Harry Brook
|Batsman
|Brydon Carse
|Bowler
|Ben Duckett
|Batsman
|Jamie Overton
|All-rounder
|Jamie Smith
|Wicketkeeper
|Liam Livingstone
|All-rounder
|Adil Rashid
|Bowler
|Joe Root
|Batsman
|Saqib Mahmood
|Bowler
|Phil Salt
|Batsman
|Mark Wood
|Bowler
England’s Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
- England vs Australia – February 22 – Lahore
- England vs Afghanistan – February 26 – Lahore
- England vs South Africa – March 1 – Karachi
Main Players to Watch Out For
- Jos Buttler (C): England’s captain and an explosive batsman, capable of changing games single-handedly.
- Joe Root: One of England’s most consistent performers in ODIs and a key figure in the batting lineup.
- Jofra Archer: A pace spearhead, known for his ability to bowl with express speed and accuracy.
- Adil Rashid: England’s top spinner, crucial in the middle overs.
- Liam Livingstone: A dangerous all-rounder with big-hitting abilities and handy spin bowling.
Conclusion
England has been a strong contender in previous editions of the ICC Champions Trophy but has fallen short of winning the title. With a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and young talents, the Three Lions will aim to go all the way in 2025. Their performances against Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa in the group stage will be crucial in determining their chances of lifting the trophy for the first time.
FAQ
1.How many ICC Champions Trophys has England won?
- Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, England and Ireland are the only full icc member nations (test-playing nations) not to win the Champions Trophy.
2.Who is the host of the Champions Trophy 2025?
-After a hiatus of almost eight years, the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set to return for it ninth edition on Wednesday with a match between host country Pakistan − the defending champions − and New Zealand at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.
3.Which team won the most ICC Champions Trophy?
- Australia and India are the two most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy having won the coveted trophy twice each. New Zealand and South Africa have won the trophy once each.
ALSO READ:
New Zealand at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, schedule & more details