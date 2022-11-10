England Hammer India In Major Win, Will Face Pakistan In Final

Top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

With this, the final between England and Pakistan is set.

Chasing 169, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales gave their side a powerful start. Both were dealing in fours and sixes from the get-go. India did not get to have a dominating powerplay with the ball as both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were smashed around mercilessly.

England breached the 50-run mark in just 4.5 overs. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, England was at 63/0, with Hales (33*) and Buttler (28*) at the crease.

Hales soon brought up his half-century in just 28 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, England was at 98/0, with Hales (57*) and Buttler (37*) at the crease.

England touched the 100-run mark in 10.1 overs.

Buttler also brought up his half-century, his 19th in the format in just 36 balls.

The Men in Blue had no answers for the England batting.

At the end of 15 overs, England stood at 156/0, with Hales (81*) and Buttler (71*) unbeaten.

England finished their innings at 170/0 in 16 overs, with Buttler (80*) and Hales (86*) unbeaten.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion to play a blazing half-century knock, guiding India to 168/6 against England at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World cup on Thursday.

Virat continued his love affair with the Adelaide ground to smash a fifty and held the innings together for the team. Pandya 63 (33) meanwhile applied the finishing touches, and a late flourish from him propelled India to a par score after a slow start.

Electing to field, England could have not asked for a better start as they dismissed KL Rahul in the 2nd over after the batter slashed a boundary over point on the first ball of the innings. The right-hander could not replicate his last match's heroics and could only score 5(5).

The leading run-scorer of the tournament, Virat Kohli walked out to bat and stamped his authority right away by smashing a beautiful six over covers to Chris Woakes on the first ball of the third over.

Captain Rohit Sharma also joined in on the action and smashed two consecutive boundaries to Sam Curran, releasing pressure off the batter. He also got Adil Rashid away for a boundary in the sixth over to take India to 38/1 after the end of the powerplay.

India's star batter Virat continued his aggressive intent and struck Liam Livingstone for a boundary in the seventh over meanwhile, Rohit struggled to put bat to ball.