England on Brink of Historic Win, Need 35 Runs with 4 Wickets in Hand

A thrilling climax awaits the fifth and final Test between India and England as the hosts reached 339/6 at stumps on Day 4, still needing just 35 runs to complete a record fourth-innings chase of 374. Rain and bad light brought an early end to the day’s proceedings, setting up a potentially dramatic final day at The Oval.

England’s pursuit of history was led by commanding centuries from Yorkshire duo Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105), who stitched together a superb 195-run stand for the fourth wicket after England resumed at a precarious 106/3.

Brook, batting with characteristic aggression, brought up his hundred off just 91 balls, smashing 12 fours and two sixes. His knock included an audacious assault that saw 27 runs scored off just eight deliveries. He survived a close call when a mistimed hook off Prasidh Krishna was caught by Siraj, who stepped on the boundary rope to concede six. Brook’s dismissal was equally dramatic — attempting a big shot, the bat flew from his hands as he holed out to Siraj at mid-off.

Root, on the other hand, showcased his class with a typically elegant innings, reaching his 39th Test century with two consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Siraj. However, he too departed soon after, flicking Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul behind the stumps.

Brook’s departure sparked a mini-collapse as England lost three wickets for 36 runs, allowing India to claw back into the contest. At stumps, Jamie Smith (2)* and Jamie Overton (0)* were at the crease when bad light halted play at 5:30 pm GMT (11:00 pm IST). A heavy downpour followed, ensuring no further action for the day.

Rain Threatens Final Day

The persistent rain cast a shadow over the thrilling finish. According to match officials, play must resume by 11:12 pm IST (5:42 pm GMT) for any action to be possible on Day 4. However, as of the latest update, the rain has intensified, prompting ground staff to cover the entire square and outfield with protective sheets.

Though a brief lull in rainfall offered hope — with glimpses of clear skies captured in aerial views — the heavy showers returned, forcing the support staff to deploy additional covers. The visibility of raindrops against the dark outfield confirmed that resumption was unlikely on Day 4.

Match Context

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval remains 263, achieved by England back in 1902. If England manage to score the remaining 35 runs, they will shatter that 122-year-old record.

India, however, remain hopeful. With just four wickets in hand and unpredictable weather, a late burst from the bowlers could yet help them level the series 2-2.

Earlier in the day, India struck early blows — Siraj bowled Zak Crawley late on Day 3, and on Sunday, Krishna dismissed Ben Duckett (54) while Siraj removed Ollie Pope (27) with a sharp in-seamer. But it was the Brook-Root partnership that dictated much of Day 4, momentarily swinging the momentum decisively toward England.

Score Summary:

India: 477 & 234

England: 338/6 at Stumps on Day 4 (Harry Brook 111, Joe Root 105; Siraj 3/83, Krishna 2/75)

England need 35 more runs to win; India require 4 wickets.

Day 5 Outlook:

Rain remains a concern, but if weather permits, the stage is set for a nail-biting finish in what has been an exhilarating Test series.

