ESPORT Tournament at WAVES by Government of India, Registration, Schedule and More

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), hosted by the Government of India, is gearing up for an exciting eSports tournament. This event is designed to engage India's tech-savvy youth and showcase competitive gaming at its best. With recent changes to the event’s schedule and location, this tournament is set to offer a dynamic and engaging experience. For detailed information about registration, the tournament schedule, and more, read on.

What is Esports?

Esports is a competitive sport where eSports athletes use their physical and mental abilities to compete in certain genres of video games in a virtual electronic environment.

It is divided in 5 category:

Sports: eg. FIFA, PES, Need for Speed

RTS (Real Time Strategy): eg. Hearthstone, Clash Royale

MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena): eg. DOTA2, League of Legends

Fighting: eg. Tekken, Street Fighter

FPS (First Person Shooter): eg. Call of Duty, Counter Strike

What is not Esports?

In India, there is often confusion about what constitutes eSports. Here are some activities that are not considered eSports:

Fantasy sports, Teen Patti, Poker, Rummy

Online gaming and gambling

Casual video gaming

Real Money Gaming (RMG)

To clear up these misconceptions, our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, addressed this issue on December 23, 2022. The Government of India has officially recognized eSports as a category under sports.

Inaugural Olympic Esports Games Saudi Arabia 2025

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially recognized eSports as a sport, marking a significant milestone for the industry. Starting in 2025, there will be a structured schedule of eSports matches across various genres. This groundbreaking development follows the IOC's recent announcement that the IOC Executive Board (EB) has established the Olympic eSports Games. The proposal was approved during the 142nd IOC session, held on the eve of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The inaugural Olympic eSports games to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

Esports at WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit)

With Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiling 25 challenges under the ‘Create in India Challenge – Season 1’ on Friday, WAVES is set to emerge as a major platform for global media and entertainment industry icons, with a focus on entertainment economics and technology.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, was originally scheduled to host the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from November 20-24, 2024, in Goa, in collaboration with the State Government of Goa. However, the event has been postponed and will now take place from February 5th to 9th, 2025, in New Delhi.

Esports Tournaments:

eFootball (Mobile): 1vs1

World Cricket Championship WCC3 (Mobile): 1vs1

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Solo/Team based

Format of Tournaments

Qualifiers: The tournament will feature online qualifiers held in four batches.

Grand Finals: The top-ranked players from each batch will advance to the Grand Finals in Goa.

Games:

eFootball/WCC3: A total of 64 players will compete, with 15 players from each batch (60 players total) plus 4 international players invited from other countries.

BGMI: The competition will involve 16 teams, including 3 teams from each batch and 4 international teams invited from other countries.

Prizes:

Winners: Cash awards and goodies will be given to the winners.

ROADMAP

Registrations:

Announcements will be made on the following dates: August 23rd September 1st September 18th October 4th



Qualifiers:

Batch 1: September 1st - September 15th

Batch 2: September 18th - October 2nd

Batch 3: October 4th - October 19th

Batch 4: October 21st - November 4th

Note: Since the date and venue for the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit have changed, the schedule for the eSports tournament may also be affected. Please wait for the official announcement for updated details.