ESPORT Tournament at WAVES by Government of India, Registration, Schedule and More

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), hosted by the Government of India, is gearing up for an exciting eSports tournament. This event is designed to engage India's tech-savvy youth and showcase competitive gaming at its best. With recent changes to the event’s schedule and location, this tournament is set to offer a dynamic and engaging experience. For detailed information about registration, the tournament schedule, and more, read on.
Esports is a competitive sport where eSports athletes use their physical and mental abilities to compete in certain genres of video games in a virtual electronic environment.
It is divided in 5 category:
Sports: eg. FIFA, PES, Need for Speed
RTS (Real Time Strategy): eg. Hearthstone, Clash Royale
MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena): eg. DOTA2, League of Legends
Fighting: eg. Tekken, Street Fighter
FPS (First Person Shooter): eg. Call of Duty, Counter Strike
In India, there is often confusion about what constitutes eSports. Here are some activities that are not considered eSports:
Fantasy sports, Teen Patti, Poker, Rummy
Online gaming and gambling
Casual video gaming
Real Money Gaming (RMG)
To clear up these misconceptions, our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, addressed this issue on December 23, 2022. The Government of India has officially recognized eSports as a category under sports.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially recognized eSports as a sport, marking a significant milestone for the industry. Starting in 2025, there will be a structured schedule of eSports matches across various genres. This groundbreaking development follows the IOC's recent announcement that the IOC Executive Board (EB) has established the Olympic eSports Games. The proposal was approved during the 142nd IOC session, held on the eve of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The inaugural Olympic eSports games to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025.
With Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiling 25 challenges under the ‘Create in India Challenge – Season 1’ on Friday, WAVES is set to emerge as a major platform for global media and entertainment industry icons, with a focus on entertainment economics and technology.
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, was originally scheduled to host the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from November 20-24, 2024, in Goa, in collaboration with the State Government of Goa. However, the event has been postponed and will now take place from February 5th to 9th, 2025, in New Delhi.
eFootball (Mobile): 1vs1
World Cricket Championship WCC3 (Mobile): 1vs1
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Solo/Team based
Qualifiers: The tournament will feature online qualifiers held in four batches.
Grand Finals: The top-ranked players from each batch will advance to the Grand Finals in Goa.
eFootball/WCC3: A total of 64 players will compete, with 15 players from each batch (60 players total) plus 4 international players invited from other countries.
BGMI: The competition will involve 16 teams, including 3 teams from each batch and 4 international teams invited from other countries.
Winners: Cash awards and goodies will be given to the winners.
Registrations:
Announcements will be made on the following dates:
August 23rd
September 1st
September 18th
October 4th
Qualifiers:
Batch 1: September 1st - September 15th
Batch 2: September 18th - October 2nd
Batch 3: October 4th - October 19th
Batch 4: October 21st - November 4th
Note: Since the date and venue for the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit have changed, the schedule for the eSports tournament may also be affected. Please wait for the official announcement for updated details.
Grand Finale:
February 5th to 9th, in New Delhi
Streaming:
Quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be streamed on YouTube and other platforms, expected to attract millions of views.
You can register for the tournament by visiting the official site of WAVES India under the Gaming section of “Challenges”. You can also register yourself from the link below:
ESPORTS Tournament Registration: Click Here
Connecting and Engaging with India’s Digitally Native and Tech-Savvy Youth
Fostering the Creation of eSports Athletes in India
Projected Participation: 500,000 players
Expected Viewership/Reach: Over 10 million
When will the tournament start?
The tournament will begin with the first round of qualifiers on September 1st, 2024.
What are the eligibility criteria for participating in the tournament?
Participants must be at least 18 years old and meet the specific game requirements. Detailed eligibility guidelines will be provided during the registration process.
How can I register for the tournament?
Registrations will be announced on multiple dates. Participants can register online through the official tournament website.
Will the tournament matches be streamed online?
Yes, the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be streamed on YouTube and other platforms, allowing fans to watch and engage with the event.