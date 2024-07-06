Euro 2024 Quarterfinals Recap: Spain and France Secure Semifinal Spots

In a thrilling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash at Stuttgart Arena, Spain emerged victorious over host nation Germany with a dramatic 2-1 win in extra time. The match, highly anticipated as a battle between Europe's most successful teams, kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.
Spain dominated the early stages, squandering several chances before Dani Olmo broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half with a clinical finish into the bottom corner. Despite Germany's persistent efforts, it was substitute Florian Wirtz who leveled the score in the 89th minute, converting Joshua Kimmich's header to force extra time.
With penalties looming in the 119th minute, substitute Mikel Merino became Spain's hero by heading home from Olmo's cross, securing their place in the semifinals. However, the victory came at a cost as fullback Dani Carvajal received a second yellow card late in extra time and will miss the next match alongside center-back Robin Le Normand.
In a battle of soccer giants, France prevailed over Portugal in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout following a goalless draw after extra time. The match saw Portugal's Joao Felix hitting the post with the only miss, allowing France's Theo Hernandez to seal a 5-3 victory with a decisive spot-kick into the top corner.
The result marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious Euro career, as the 39-year-old bid farewell to international competition with Portugal. Despite Portugal's efforts, including Ronaldo's successful penalty and a resilient defensive display, they fell short in the shootout.
France, guided by coach Didier Deschamps, showcased defensive solidity throughout the tournament, conceding just one goal from a retaken penalty by Poland's Robert Lewandowski. With their ability to grind out results, Les Bleus set up a semifinal clash against Spain, aiming to add a third European Championship title to their accolades after triumphs in 1984 and 2000.
The stage is set for an electrifying semifinal showdown between two European powerhouses, promising more high-stakes drama and memorable moments in the quest for Euro 2024 glory.