Federation Cup: Assam Sprinter Amlan Borgohain Sets National Record

Ace sprinters of Assam Hima Das and Amlan Borgohain shine on the final day of the 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship in Kerala on Wednesday.

Sprinter Amlan Borgohain set a new national record in the men's 200 meter event by clocking in 20.52 seconds on a rain-hit final day.

In the women’s 200 meter race, Hima Das won the gold medal by clocking 23.63s with Aishwarya Mishra finishing just a fraction behind with a time of 23.64s.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the two athletes and expressed hope that the two ace athletes will continue their successful run in the coming days and wished them a bright future.

Taking to twitter, Sarma said, “Congratulations to Assam sprinter Shri Amlan Borgohain on setting a new National Record of 20.52 seconds in 200 m Men Finals at Federation Cup 2022. You’ve made us proud with your remarkable achievement & surely the best is yet to come. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”