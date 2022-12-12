FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Latest Updates, Schedules, Teams, Venue, Indian Timings

Following a thrilling and exciting quarterfinal round of the FIFA World Cup 2022, four teams, including the 2018 runners-up Croatia, the defending champions France, and the first African team to make it to the semifinals, Morocco, have advanced to the final four. The World Cup has almost reached its completion, with just a couple of decisive matches left to announce the Champion of 2022. The hype around the FIFA is absolutely justified, given plenty of surprise wins and disappointments this year. Morocco has surely been a strong competitor this year.
There were some nail-biting contests in the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022:
Neymar's hopes of winning the World Cup were dashed when Croatia eliminated five-time winners Brazil 4-2 in penalties.
The Argentina Vs the Netherlands match was quite thrilling, going to extra time and then penalties. One of the main highlights of the match was how Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal got to face the anger of Argentina's Lionel Messi. The match ended in favour of Argentina though, with a score of 4-3.
Morocco continued its impressive tournament run by causing yet another major upset by prevailing 1-0 over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the third quarterfinal. Now, team Morocco only needs just two more victories to claim the FIFA World Cup.
France advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over England.
Argentina, Croatia, Morocco and France are the four semi-finalists of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.
Argentina will play with Croatia while Morocco will play with France.
The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.
The France vs Morocco semi-final will be played on December 15 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.
Argentina vs Croatia-Lusail Stadium
France vs Morocco Al Bayt Stadium
The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV.
If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.