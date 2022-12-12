FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Latest Updates, Schedules, Teams, Venue, Indian Timings

Which four teams will play at the semi-finalists of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022?

Argentina, Croatia, Morocco and France are the four semi-finalists of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Which teams will play with each other at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

Argentina will play with Croatia while Morocco will play with France.

What is the Indian timing for the Argentina vs Croatia match at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.

What is the Indian timing for the France vs Morocco match at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022?

The France vs Morocco semi-final will be played on December 15 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.

What is the venue for Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals matches?

Argentina vs Croatia-Lusail Stadium

France vs Morocco Al Bayt Stadium

How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals LIVE on TV?

The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV.



How can I stream the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in India?

If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.