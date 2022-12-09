FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals 2022: Live streaming, Teams, Venues, Dates

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter finals rounds will be held from December 09 to December 11. Following Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in the final match of the Round of 16, the tournament's quarterfinal pairings have been set. Germany and Belgium were among the top teams ousted in the group stage, and the 2010 champions Spain were knocked out in the round of 16 by a penalty shootout loss to Morocco.
Find all the match details below
France, Brazil, Portugal, and England are just some of the heavy hitters who easily cruised into the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup will feature some thrilling matchups, from which only four teams will advance to the semi-finals.
The broadcasting partners for the match are Sports18 and Sports18 HD, and fans can easily check out the live updates through these two channels.
Jio Cinema, Vi App, and Tata Play Apps will be streaming these matches, and you can enjoy the Canada vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match on the go.