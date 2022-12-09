FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals 2022: Live streaming, Teams, Venues, Dates

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter finals rounds will be held from December 09 to December 11. Following Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in the final match of the Round of 16, the tournament's quarterfinal pairings have been set. Germany and Belgium were among the top teams ousted in the group stage, and the 2010 champions Spain were knocked out in the round of 16 by a penalty shootout loss to Morocco.

Find all the match details below