First Match of ODI Series Between IND, SL to Begin Today in Guwahati

The first match of three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and India is set to begin on Tuesday in Guwahati.

Guwahatians will witness the match at Barsapara Stadium today from 1.30 pm.

It may be mentioned that after hosting the second T20 in the three match series between India and South Africa in October last year, this will be another big international match for cricket fans in Guwahati to enjoy.

Meanwhile, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was set to join India team for the first ODI match in Guwahati after a brief break due to injuries was ruled out on Monday.

BCCI in a statement said, “Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure."

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs will include Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.